Vanessa Hudgens is a ‘vibe’ in purple

Vanessa Hudgens is a “vibe” in a fuzzy purple tank top. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Actress Vanessa Hudgens was an absolute mood in a fuzzy purple tank top and glamorous hair and makeup.

The 33-year-old actress, known for her role in High School Musical, wore a fuzzy purple tank top, which brought a trendy flair to the outfit. The pastel pop of color worked well against Vanessa’s features and the blank background.

Vanessa accessorized with sleek black leather gloves that reached past her elbows and long dangly gold earrings that featured two triangular shapes.

The talented actress’ makeup gave her a dangerously beautiful look, with well-shaped eyebrows, a pink lip shade, and a contour and highlight to further accentuate her features. Her thick black eyeliner featured a long, tapered wing that completely stole the show.

The High School Musical actress posted the photo to Instagram on Saturday with the caption, “She’s a vibe.”

The star’s long dark hair was in a tight ponytail that twisted in a braid-like fashion. Vanessa’s back faced the camera as she turned and gave a direct smoldering gaze to the camera that fully completed her ‘vibe.’

Vanessa Hudgens promotes Caliwater

Vanessa modeled for a promotional campaign with Caliwater, in which a watermelon flavor was launched. Vanessa had a feature in Food & Beverage Magazine in which she spoke about the latest flavor.

“We are all about flavor and mindful ingredients at Caliwater, and there is nothing more refreshing than the taste of fresh cut watermelon,” Vanessa stated. “This truly is the perfect flavor addition filled with the finest organic ingredients and all the same health benefits you have grown to love, thanks to our friend, the prickly pear cactus.”

“We look forward to the feedback and support of our [customers] as we continue to expand the Caliwater brand!” Vanessa added.

Caliwater is made from cactus water and can be purchased on the Caliwater website and Amazon.

Vanessa Hudgens was a bridesmaid for Sarah Hyland

Vanessa Hudgens was a bridesmaid for Sarah Hyland’s recent wedding to Wells Adams. Prior to the wedding, Vanessa Hudgens attended the bachelorette party of the Modern Family star.

Vanessa posted a photo with Sarah and GG Magree to her Instagram which showed Sarah in a white swimsuit that read “BRIDE” and Vanessa and GG in black swimsuits that both read “BRIDESMAID.”

Both Vanessa and Sarah held Caliwater cans for the photo.