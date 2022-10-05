Vanessa Hudgens in skintight spandex arches back on a big ball for business

Vanessa Hudgens looks stunning in her new Fabletics gear. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Vanessa Hudgens poses for the camera in her new, gorgeous athletic wear as she rests upon a large, shimmery exercise ball.

The 33-year-old actress is certainly not shy when needing to pose for the camera to promote her new collaboration with Fabletics activewear.

Vanessa announced that she would be working on another collaboration with the brand, which launched on October 1.

She shared some of the mesmerizing photos with her 47.4 million Instagram followers as she beautifully posed in her new glitzy activewear fit.

It comes as so surprise that the array of photographs had been shown a plentiful amount of love, as her most recent one received 104k likes and still counting.

She captioned the photo by saying, “Obviously I love this set lol 💘Shop my fav @fabletics set from my latest #VanessaxFableticscollection and get 2 for $24 bottoms + up to 80% off when you become a VIP.”

Vanessa Hudgens looks dreamy in her shimmery fit

The actress had no problem showing off her glamorous attire as she posed on top of a rather large exercise ball.

Even though the active set seemed to appear as a shimmery gold hue within the first couple of photos, Vanessa was actually wearing a matching slate-colored set that hugged her body perfectly.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The sports bra was form-fitting and low-cut, as it even incorporated a tiny cut-out design right before the band.

The matching bottoms were a high-waisted fit, with a pocket to hold your phone in while you work out.

It was rather apparent that Vanessa was quite happy for the shots as she smiled and posed away.

Her long, dark hair was slicked back and then styled into one thick braid, which she held onto for a majority of the pictures.

Vanessa accessorized with silver, chunky jewelry, and to further complete the fit, she wore some very alluring makeup.

The actress stunned with a batwing eyeliner along her lid, heavily bronzed cheeks, and a beautiful pink lip.

Vanessa Hudgens promotes her Fabletics athletic wear collab

The actress has been pretty active on Instagram lately, given the recent launch of her latest collaboration with Fabletics.

Vanessa shares some of her favorite activewear fits in a collage of photos as she encourages her followers to check out her line and become a Fabletics VIP for discounts.

Vanessa’s collection has a little something for everyone at an affordable price. To check Vanessa’s Fabletics line in full, click here.