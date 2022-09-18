Vanessa Hudgens in plunging neckline for NYFW

Vanessa Hudgens looks stunning in metallic pink eyeshadow. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Vanessa Hudgens stunned in a plunging neckline for a fashion show.

The High School Musical actress attended Michael Kors’ Spring/Summer 2023 collection runway show during New York Fashion Week.

Other celebrities present for the show included Anne Hathaway, Nina Dobrev, and many more.

Hudgens wore an incredible all-black outfit to the show.

Starting with a sexy black jumpsuit with a deep v-neck, to which she added a thick belt.

Over that, Hudgens made sure to protect herself from the elements with a black long coat.

Vanessa Hudgens stuns for Michael Kors fashion show

The 33-year-old carried around a grey purse and put on some gold earrings and rings as well.

Her black hair was styled in a slick long braid that went all the way down to her lower back.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Hudgens’ eye makeup matched the grey of her bag, and she put on a nude lip.

Hudgens shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram, which now has 47.2 million followers. One of them was a picture with the iconic designer of the night, Michael Kors.

She captioned the post, “I had such a great time hangin in a green house with live music and beautiful fashion. Thank you my love @michaelkors. swipe for inspooo.”

Vanessa Hudgens talks about her acting career

Vanessa Hudgens is an actress and singer who made her feature film debut in a movie called Thirteen back in 2003. However, it was the role of Gabriella Montez in Disney’s High School Musical that helped skyrocket the starlet to fame, and which she ended up playing for three movies.

Thanks to this success, Hudgens signed a contract with Hollywood Records, with whom she released two studio albums in 2006 and 2008. But music was something that she’s put on the back burner to focus on her acting. However, Hudgens has also starred in roles that have allowed her to mix both her music and acting passions. The latest example is a movie musical called Tick, Tick… Boom! where she starred with Andrew Garfield. This role earned her some of the highest critical acclaims of her career.

Hudgens was recently on the cover of Nylon Magazine, as she had a little chat with them about her career. She recalled the way her mindset has changed as she’s grown up and shared, “[I used to think] if it’s not going to win me an Oscar, I don’t want to do it. But then you grow up and you’re like, entertainment is entertainment, and I think that there’s a time and place for everything.”

Trying to live a life without regrets, Hudgens keeps on taking the roles she wants and tries not to put so much pressure on herself.