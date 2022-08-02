Vanessa Hudgens in hot pink bikini arches back, tugs at straps for ‘Acqua bambina’ vibes

Vanessa Hudgens thrilled her fans again as she showed off her curves in a hot pink bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency



Vanessa Hudgens proved she knows how to keep her fans coming back for more, sharing another series of sizzling bikini snaps to enthrall the masses.

The 33-year-old former High School Musical actress and tick, tick…BOOM! star kept up her summertime show-off, giving off major sensual vibes as she stretched her body, tugged at her swimwear straps, and posed for a lithe mirror reflection moment.

Kicking things off in her five-shot Instagram post with a stunning pose that put her toned physique on full view, with the actress showing her curves and putting her assets on display as she stretched her arms toward the sky, Vanessa gave model-esque energy.

Seen sporting opaque, square-shaped shades on her face, Vanessa entwined her fingers together for a long reach above her head to add length to her small 5- foot 1-inch frame, extending one leg to the front to really add some wow-factor to her post, which was captioned “🌊Acqua bambina🌊.”

In snap number two, Vanessa curled up on a beachside chair. She tugged at her top strap, her hair tousled into a perfectly-messy updo, the oversized shades still adorning her eyes while her hot-pink bikini let followers get a nice view of her sparkly belly button jewel.

The following picture allowed fans a glimpse of Vanessa in her two-piece glory as she stood next to her younger sister, Stella Hudgens, who wore a neon-yellow bikini for the outing.

To finish off the post, Vanessa threw in a sultry snap of herself doing some posing inside what appeared to be a mirrored walkway of a boat, leaning both hands against the panes while bending one knee upwards for added effect.

Vanessa Hudgens sparks outrage with Covid remarks

While the star seems to be on a hot streak lately, fans may well remember a time when Vanessa was not on their good list.

Back in 2020, when the pandemic had just settled in, Vanessa sparked outrage after making what many deemed to be insensitive and tone-deaf comments about the virus.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Vanessa shared her personal thoughts about the pandemic crisis with her fans via an Instagram video, dismissing former President Trump’s statement that America may need to brace itself for a long summer ahead.

“Um, yeah, ’til July sounds like a bunch of bulls**t. I’m sorry, but like, it’s a virus, I get it, like, I respect it, but at the same time I’m like, even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible but like, inevitable?” she said.

Fans were quick to slam the actress for her share, with many criticizing her for lacking empathy for those left without paychecks.

“What people like Vanessa Hudgens don’t realize is that while they are missing Coachella, the rest of us are missing paychecks. While she struggles to stay relevant, the rest of us struggle to provide for our families,” tweeted an angry follower.

Pic credit: @TaraHobbit/Twitter

Vanessa later attempted to rescind her remarks, posting a new video in which she said, “Hey guys, yesterday I did an Instagram Live, and I realized today that some of my comments are being taken out of context. It’s a crazy time. It’s a crazy, crazy time, and I’m at home and in lockdown, and that’s what I hope you guys are doing too. In full quarantine and staying safe and sane,” as reported by Monsters and Critics.

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler split after ten years together

When she wasn’t making waves with her coronavirus feedback, Vanessa made headlines two years ago for her very public split from her longtime boyfriend, actor Austin Butler.

After breaking fans’ hearts when she and High School Musical co-star Zac Efron split after four years together, Vanessa moved on with the Elvis actor in 2011, and the pair seemed like they would be together for long-haul.

However, much to fans’ dismay, the duo broke up in 2020, nearly ten years after first being linked together.

At the time of the split, there was not much information regarding the reasons behind the decision to part ways, but an insider later revealed to E! News that “They’re just shooting on two different continents, and it’s a matter of distance. There is no bad blood at all, and they have a lot of respect for each other.”

Vanessa is currently dating Cole Tucker.