Vanessa Hudgens in fuzzy minidress brings back the ’90s

Vanessa Hudgens looks stunning in her new Fabletics dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Vanessa Hudgens cozied up while staying cute in a fuzzy minidress on Friday.

The singer shared photos of herself in a thigh-skimming lavender dress that was giving major ’90s vibes. She posed against a metal bar and black background to show off the tight minidress.

In some of the shots, Vanessa wore loose black leather gloves that went past her elbows. The black sneakers she paired with the tight dress gave the outfit a bit of a sporty feel.

Her long brown hair was pulled up into a high ponytail and tightly braided. She wore intense cat-eye eyeliner and soft pink lipstick.

Vanessa’s chunky, sparkling metal earrings added to the drama of the look.

The post was part of her collaboration with Fabletics, Vanessa Hudgens x Fabletics. It was released on October 1 of this year.

Vanessa Hudgens is staying cozy

The actress seems to be a fan of textured dresses lately. She previously shared a picture of herself in a similar style of dress.

In a recent mirror selfie, the former Disney star modeled a fuzzy black dress and a matching black cardigan.

The dresses are certainly a change from other workout pieces in the collection. Vanessa modeled tight spandex pants and a matching sports bra for the brand earlier this week.

The shimmering workout outfit and the dresses are all part of her Fabletics collaboration.

Vanessa stars in new reality movie

The 33-year-old has been staying busy.

Vanessa shared some big news with her 47.4 million Instagram followers on Friday.

The actress revealed that she will be in a new reality movie based on her own life. The feature-length film is titled Dead Hot: Season of the Witch and centers around Vanessa’s spiritual journey.

The unscripted movie stars Vanessa and her best friend, GG Magree. Cameras follow the two close friends through the town of Salem, Massachusetts.

In the promo picture for the movie, Vanessa rocked a grunge look that also could be straight out of the 90s.

The actress sported a cutoff white graphic tank top and wore her hair up in two top buns. Her belted black cargo pants went perfectly with her black boots.

Vanessa wore a thick silver chain in the cover image. Her cross ring highlighted her manicured silver nails, and her studded belly button piercing added to the dramatic look.