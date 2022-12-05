Vanessa Hudgens pictured at the Savage X Fenty Show in Brooklyn. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Vanessa Hudgens stays in great shape as she shows her toned abs in a crop top after a workout session in a new photo.

It has been a busy year for the Hollywood star. She co-hosted the 94th Academy Awards red carpet pre-show and the 30th MTV Movie & TV Awards.

In addition, Hudgens starred in the movie Asking For It alongside Ezra Miller, Alexandra Shipp, and Kiersey Clemons.

The actress was pictured stopping by Sephora after starting her morning with a Pilates class in Studio City over the weekend.

Her ensemble featured a black hoody, lime green joggers, and a dark green baseball cap. She went for comfy footwear, wearing fluffy slippers with socks.

The 33-year-old accessorized with a necklace and a bracelet while clutching her phone, coffee, and car keys after her pilates session.

Pic credit: Javiles/Bruce / BACKGRID

Vanessa Hudgens gushes about boyfriend Cole Tucker in Thanksgiving post

Vanessa and Cole first sparked dating rumors in November 2020 following her split from actor Austin Butler.

The couple is still going strong, and she gushed about her beau, who is a professional baseball player, on Thanksgiving. In an Instagram post, she shared a photo of the pair, in which she donned a comfy white hoody and matching joggers.

In the caption, she wrote, “Happy day of giving thanks❤️ Thru though times I’ve always leaned on gratitude to lift my spirit. So much to be grateful for. Mother Nature, Fam, friends, dis man. The list goes on n on 🥰 I hope by focusing on the things your grateful for today your spirit is lifted 💗✨.”

Hudgens dated Butler for over eight years before splitting up in 2020. The reason behind the split is up for speculation, as they did not release a public statement.

Vanessa Hudgens is glammed up for the Caliwater meet and greet

Vanessa looks stunning in a recent photo after getting glam for a Caliwater meet and greet.

The actress and singer co-founded the brand with Oliver Trevena, and it offers two vegan, kosher and non-GMO flavors, including Organic Wild Prickly Pear, Organic Wild Prickly Pear with Ginger Lime, and the new watermelon flavor.

According to Forbes, the company got a $2 million seed round last year with a $10 million valuation.

The High School Musical alum told the publication that she became interested in making a beverage after struggling with dehydration.

She added that she did not enjoy drinking water and preferred Caliwater due to the electrolytes in the drink.