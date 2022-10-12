Vanessa Hudgens in black bra says ‘take a pic it lasts longer’

Vanessa Hudgens looked gorgeous in her latest Fabletics clothing. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Vanessa Hudgens hit the ground running with her new creation as she posed in beautiful photos wearing some attractive workout gear.

For the latest installment of her Vanessa x Fabletics series, Vanessa posed in a black sports bra and high-waisted spandex.

The actress shared the shots with her 47.4 million Instagram fans and followers, making good use of the social media platform.

The photos featured Vanessa’s boho-chic yet trendy style that fans have grown accustomed to seeing in her videos and pictures.

Vanessa struck a few poses in a locker room environment and took it to a tiled shower for a few shots.

The collab looked like the perfect addition to the closet of young fitness enthusiasts with a stylish yet sustainable vibe.

Vanessa Hudgens stuns in vegan leather

The first photo featured a black-and-white shot of Vanessa as she created a picture frame with her hands. The pose revealed Vanessa’s signature multiple-ring look and lengthy acrylics in a metallic shade. She wore a fuzzy sherpa which hung off her shoulders, and the black sports bra featured prominently throughout the other pictures.

A swipe right revealed the outfit from farther away and in color. The High School Musical actress held a bright fuzzy sweater and pivoted her hips with black sneakers on her feet.

Next, Vanessa turned her back to the camera and extended her arm, placing it against the tiled wall. She glowed as the camera captured her beauty and toned biceps.

Vanessa’s hair featured a wet look, with pieces of her bangs falling in front of her eyes. She wore dark eye makeup with sparkly eyeliner, adding to the glamour of the shoot.

The material featured vegan leather creating a sportswear look that was fashionable and functional.

Her caption read, “Take a pic, it lasts longer 😉 #VanessaxFabletics Become a @fabletics VIP and get up to 70% off your entire order. Link in bio to shop now.”

Vanessa Hudgens talks Fabletics collaboration

Vanessa revealed that she was bringing a different energy to her latest Fabletics collaboration. She chose dark colors to coincide with the upcoming spooky season.

She told PEOPLE about her inspiration, “This is like, I’m creeping in the night. I am a witch. I’m like, I just want to vibe.”

For Vanessa, this line was personal because activewear has been something she has used in her everyday life.

She continued, “Being active is such a big part of my life, and it’s just really fun to do it with people who are passionate about it and are super supportive.”

Fans can purchase the latest Vanessa X Fabletics line now.