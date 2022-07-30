Vanessa Hudgens in bikini shows off incredible curves

Vanessa Hudgens is stunning in a tiny bikini in Italy. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Vanessa Hudgens is living her best life right now as she enjoys the beach in Italy while vacationing with her sister Stella.

The 33-year-old was spotted looking relaxed and ready to enjoy the sun in Forte dei Marmi while she was strolling along a wooden walkway on the beach.

The original High School Musical star was stunning as she took her walk, wearing a tiny, colorful bikini that showed off every curve.

Vanessa’s long, dark hair was pulled back tightly into a bun secured at the back of her head. She accessorized her bikini look with a gold chain and pendant that settled carefully right before her cleavage.

She also wore a pair of black sunglasses to shade her eyes from the bright Italian sun and sported two sets of hoop earrings.

The Say OK singer was barefoot for her walk on the beach walkway and sported a thick anklet around the bottom of her right leg as she looked on while the cameras snapped away.

Vanessa Hudgens walks on a beach platform in a tiny bikini. Pic credit: Photopress/BACKGRID

Vanessa on vacation while High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premieres

Vanessa Hudgens is one of the original High School Musical stars, but she was not on hand to celebrate the premiere of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series just days ago on the red carpet.

She has recently opened up about her time on the show, though.

Last month, Vanessa sat down for an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she talked about her lengthy High School Musical audition experience, which happened 16 years ago now.

” remember meeting Zac [Efron] for the first time, meeting Lucas for the first time,” she told Kelly. “Me and Ashley [Tisdale] had already met cause we did a commercial together a month prior.”

When it comes to being recognized from High School Musical, she admitted that people recognize her all the time. And as for the reason why, Vanessa explained, “I feel like I kind of look the same still — good genes, good genes!”

Vanessa Hudgens and Olivia Rodrigo bonded over High School Musical

While Vanessa Hudgens is vacationing during the HSMTMTS premiere, she already had her chance to bond with the new star, Olviia Rodrigo and there are clearly no hard feelings.

In fact, the Tick, Tick…Boom actress was on hand interviewing guests at the 2022 Met Gala and got a chance to speak with Olivia at the event.

“Little miss new Gabriella!” Vanessa said to Olivia. “I always feel like I have such a connection to you because of that.”