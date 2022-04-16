Vanessa Hudgens in bikini goes sheer at Coachella

Vanessa Hudgens posing close up. Pic credit:©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Vanessa Hudgens is partying it up at Coachella and showing off her killer outfit. This weekend, the High School Musical alum marked her attendance at the annual Californian music event, posting sun-drenched desert shots as she rocked a sheer lo. Shehe even made it a bikini affair.

On Saturday, Vanessa updated her 44 million+ followers, raking in over 290,000 likes in under five hours, then returning for a 2.0 in a separate post.

Vanessa Hudgens stuns at Coachella 2022

In her opening photo, Vanessa posed all golden tan and flashed her toned legs while in a metallic chainmail dress that was completely sheer. The 33-year-old sent out a knowing smile as she slightly folded one leg, with the see-through getup also showing off a black bikini beneath.

Vanessa accessorized her look with a multicolor cross-body bag, rocking a choker necklace and statement tinted shades. She posed with her hair wildly curled, then returned while holding a beverage and rocking a straw hat.

A further photo brought in chunky footwear as the Fabletics partner rocked a mean stomping pair of black boots.

Hudgens wrote to her caption: “Miss V here, Reporting for duty.”

Vanessa is back at Coachella this year following a two-year hiatus. Past appearances seem to have earned the star a moniker, though: she’s the “Queen” of Coachella.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Opening up to E! News about her revered fashion presence at the event, Vanessa said: “It’s just such a fun place to dress however you want, and I definitely do. My best friend [GG Magree] is playing and she has never played Coachella before and it’ll be the first person I’m super close to play. I’m excited to go and support her.”

Vanessa Hudgens frees herself at Coachella

Coachella was canceled in both 2020 and 2021 on account of the global pandemic. The celebrity-adored event is known for its famous faces, with past ones including supermodels Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid, former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, plus pop sweetheart Ariana Grande.

“It’s really nice to be seen,” Vanessa continued. “That’s what we all want: to be seen and feel safe to express ourselves. Coachella has always been a place where I’ve felt safe to express myself.”

Encouraging attendees to just be themselves, the actress added: “What everyone’s creativity looks like is different. I think just embrace and honor yourself and your taste and go from there. And honestly, it’s a festival. You’re going to be in the dirt so like don’t go too crazy.”