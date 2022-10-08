Vanessa Hudgens in a fiery bikini top wants you to ‘manifest with me’

Vanessa Hudgens looks fantastic in her new line with Fabletics. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Vanessa Hudgens looked incredible in a fiery bikini top photoshoot for her new athleisure line with Fabletics.

The High School Musical star was a sight for sore eyes as she asked her 47.7 million Instagram followers to ‘manifest with me’.

Vanessa just dropped a new line of clothing with sportswear company Fabletics and is urging her substantial social media following to check it out.

She posted several photos of her rocking outfit featuring clothes from the line. In one look, she is pictured wearing a fiery green and purple bralette top.

To go with the look, Vanessa wore a leather mini-skirt, a leather button-up jacket, and neon green eyeshadow.

Vanessa is all about manifestation and meditation, so the line is meant to help her fans manifest with her.

Vanessa Hudgen’s look in her new clothing. Pic credit: @vanessahudgens/Instagram

Shop Vanessa Hudgens’ fiery outfit

In Vanessa’s latest Instagram posts, she is sporting many hot looks from her clothing line.

One of her fiery looks features the Vegan Leather Shirt Jacket, which retails for $74.95 on the website.

She paired it with the Fine Touch Triangle Bralette in Glow Girl, which features a flame pattern and retails for $39.95.

To finish off the leather look, she also opted for the matching Vegan Leather High-Waisted Mini Skirt, which costs non-members $69.95.

The American actress also sported a bright green eye shadow, wet-looking hair, and dangling earrings.

In another look featuring her new collection, Vaness is wearing the fuzzy 90’s Mini Dress in Violetta.

This dress features soft feather-like material and is designed to hug the body in all the right places.

The glam for this look was different, featuring a long high ponytail braid with embellished drop-down earrings.

Both looks showed off the collection perfectly and how the brand has combined function with fashion.

Vanessa x Fabletics

Vanessa joined the other celebrities that have a line with the athleisure brand Fabletics founded by American actress Kate Hudson.

The brand has had several celebrity collaborations, from comedian Kevin Hart to sing-songwriter Lizzo.

However, this collaboration with Vanessa is unique because it was inspired by fashion but designed for action.

Vanessa just starred in the spooky movie, “Dead Hot, “so it only fits that her line with the sportswear company is Halloween-themed.

This fall line is perfect for anyone looking to add a witchy vibe to their clothing collection, featuring electric green, neon purple, silver, black, and stone.

The line dropped on Saturday, October 1st, and is exclusively available on the Fabletics website.