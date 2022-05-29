Vanessa Hudgens impresses with her little sister in white bikinis

Vanessa Hudgens and Stella Hudgens stun in bikinis. Pic credit: @stellahudgens/Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens showed that the only thing better than one Hudgens sister is two as she posed in belly-baring white with her little sister, Stella Hudgens. The two recently attended the 28th Annual amFAR Gala to raise money for AIDS research at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival.

Vanessa had a highly photographed several weeks, which began with her return to Coachella. She posted seemingly nonstop for two weeks as she danced and drank with friends at the music festival.

Next, Vanessa headed to the 2022 Met Gala, where she wore sheer dark Moschino by Jeremy Scott. She spent time at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, which ended May 28.

With many consecutive high-profile events, will she keep the momentum moving or take a break somewhere quiet?

Vanessa Hudgens poses with little sister in white bikinis

Vanessa held the phone for the mirror selfies as the sisters appeared to have fun in all white. The two had been in the south of France engaging in philanthropic endeavors. The ladies took a break from charity and got silly in front of the mirror with designer bags in tow.

Stella showed quite a bit of under-cleavage as she stuck out her tongue in a playful pose. Stella’s hair was in a center part, and she sported two pigtails with little braids. She matched her white string bikini top with waist-high white jeans and simple black flip-flops.

Meanwhile, big sister Vanessa, also in all white, pouted her lips as she posed in the mirror. She rocked a white coverup which showed her belly button piercing and taut abs. She wore a silk scarf over her luscious curls and black sunglasses, which matched her sister’s.

Her caption was short and sweet and read, “Twins @stellahudgens.”

Behind the sisters was artwork and a grand staircase that was also white.

About Vanessa Hudgens’ little sister Stella Hudgens

Growing up with a famous Disney actress as a big sister could breed jealousy, but not for these two sisters. Stella has been in the spotlight for as long as her big sister, albeit in a smaller capacity.

Stella Hudgens dated Jaden Smith when the two were teenagers. Stella was also friends with Kylie Jenner at some point.

She also dabbled in acting, but her IMDB page does not show any projects in the works. It seems for now, Stella is enjoying her career as an influencer and having fun with her sister Vanessa.

The 26-year-old often posts swimsuit pictures and shouts out the brands she wears, which can earn some serious cash if done properly.

Having a successful big sister like Vanessa probably helps, too.