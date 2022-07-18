Vanessa Hudgens impresses in ‘Bridesmaid’ swimsuit

Vanessa Hudgens close up. Pic Credit: ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Vanessa Hudgens is sizzling in a tight “Bridesmaid” swimsuit as she continues to celebrate pal Sarah Hyland’s bachelorette.

The 33-year-old actress has been making headlines for living it up in Punta Mita, Mexico as Modern Family alum Sarah gears up to marry Wells Adams – while Vanessa did share group shots as fellow bridesmaids twinned in swimwear, she also took a moment for a solo showoff.

Posting to her Instagram over the weekend, the High School Musical star stunned in a one-piece with a very bachelorette theme, and her post topped 185,000 likes in just three hours.

Posing from a boat with ocean waters visible, Vanessa flaunted her killer figure in a strappy classic-cut bathing suit in black.

The white-piped one-piece came with “BRIDESMAID” written across the front in white and a matching baseball cap. Vanessa flaunted her toned legs as she rocked damp hair, hoop earrings, and red lips, with a swipe right showing her twinning with fellow girlfriends as everyone posed all leggy from a yacht.

Further images showed the Fabletics partner either solo or with a friend. “Too many pics. Not enough slides. Get ur swipe on,” the caption read.

Vanessa, Sarah, and her bevy of BFFs have been staying at the swanky Casa Aramara, where photos have been flying in steadily. Shortly before the weekend, Vanessa updated with an outdoor group shot, writing: “The most magical time at @casaaramara celebrating our bride to be @sarahhyland 🥹🥳🥰 swipe for the vibeeees #casaaramara.” Sarah’s wedding to Wells has been postponed multiple times on account of the global pandemic – the couple got engaged in July 2019 after first getting together back in 2017.

Vanessa Hudgens gets ‘prickly’ for Cali Water

Vanessa’s Instagram has, this summer, also focused on the Caliwater brand she’s backed with Oliver Trevena.

Posts are, unsurprisingly, cactus-themed as Caliwater is cactus water. “Our girl V is feeling prickly thinking about that new flavor reveal coming soon…,” a recent post came captioned – here, Hudgens was stunning in a yellow dress while holding the product.

Vanessa Hudgens outlines fainting episodes while explaining Caliwater

Speaking about the brand she’s behind, the brunette revealed there’s a personal link. She told Forbes:

“I have fainted twice in my life both from dehydration; it’s really an issue. It’s easy to say ‘drink more water,’ but as someone who thoroughly does not enjoy it, it’s never on the top of my priority list. So, to have a drink that’s super hydrating, full of electrolytes, and can give me everything I would need out of water is amazing.”