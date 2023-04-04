Vanessa Hudgens has been reveling in the bliss of her engagement to MLB player Cole Tucker. Now she’s on vacation in the Philippines, enjoying some warm sun and crystal clear ocean to swim in; basically, she’s out here living her best life, and fans couldn’t be happier for her.

The High School Musical star, who really became a household name after starring in the Disney hit, recently shared a post from her trip that looks like the most enviable vacation imaginable.

Though spring is here, much of the world is still dealing with some winter frost, but not Vanessa. She’s been working her bikini body on the beach, sailing on a boat, and swimming in what looks like the literal definition of paradise.

Vanessa shared an Instagram post from the Philipines, where her mother is from, in which she stood on the balcony of her hotel room. It featured a private pool that overlooked a screensaver-worthy beach with islands seen in the distance.

The resort is called the El Nido Resort in El Nido, Palawan, Philippines, and features rooms built over the water (similar to many hotels in the Maldives). They have four different islands on which they have hotels, including Apulit Island and Miniloc Island.

Vanessa posed with one leg up on a stool to get a flattering angle and wore a massive hat to protect her skin from the intense sun; it gave off major old-Hollywood vibes.

She wore a floral bikini that featured a halter neck, and a matching sarong, blending in perfectly with the natural surroundings.

Vanessa Hudgens enjoyed an ‘eventful morning’ as she posed in a bikini in the Philippines

The Princess Switch star shared a couple of video clips, including one in which staff from the hotel were playing instruments and welcoming her and her guests.

She clearly appreciated the music, writing in her caption, “An eventful morning😝#foreverphilippines.”

Vanessa has been quite adventurous on her trip so far, enjoying a cruise on a catamaran at sunset with her family. She shared shots of herself and everyone else enjoying some beverages and taking in the view.

In a selfie, she showed off her gorgeous natural hair texture, which was all voluminous curls, along with a stylish pair of sunglasses.

Vanessa relaunches her skincare brand KNOW with the Glacial Bay Clay Mask

The brunette beauty must have needed a good long vacation after such a busy period, as she launched a new face mask at the end of March.

Vanessa promoted her new Glacial Bay Clay Mask from her brand KNOW, which costs $35 for a container of 1.7 Fl. Oz.

According to the website, the mask “draws out impurities, tightens pores, and restores your complexion to it’s radiant glow.”

It’s made from clay found in an active glacier in British Columbia, as well as lactic acid and giant sea kelp.

So far, the mask has 51 reviews and a 4.9 rating, so Vanessa’s fans are apparently loving it.

Keep an eye on her Instagram for more Philippines content and perhaps a future discount code for the Glacial Bay Clay Mask.