Vanessa Hudgens delivered a smoldering look following a short vacation in Maui. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Vanessa Hudgens showed that vacation does the body good as she appeared bronzed and beautiful for a fashion appearance following some downtime in Hawaii.

The High School Musical actress was on hand for the CFDA awards, and she served major looks.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Vanessa went on vacation in gorgeous Maui and documented her experience in paradise. Some highlights include a trip to the beach and a reading session by the pool.

After enjoying a well-deserved vacation in paradise, it was back to work for the actress.

Vanessa flew to Manhattan, where she and other well-known names, like Kim Kardashian and Martha Stewart, gathered for the CFDA Awards at Cipriani South Street.

And while everyone looked fantastic at the event, Vanessa took her outfit to the next level with a bit of help from Vera Wang. Vanessa posted photos of her gorgeous look on Instagram for the enjoyment of her 47.5 million followers on the platform.

Vanessa Hudgens rocks lace bra for CFDA Awards

Vanessa’s Vera Wang look was mesmerizing with a black lace bra and high-waisted black flowing skirt.

She paired the skirt with a sheer off-the-shoulder duster which she wore near her elbows.

The Fabletics ambassador donned soft glam makeup with smoky eyes and matte lips. Her long, dark tresses were parted in the center and pin-straight.

Vanessa added some extra spice with her lengthy black acrylics and multiple rings.

Vanessa’s celebration of fashion was a stark reminder of her unique stylistic choices. She also demonstrated her fashion prowess in a recent collaboration with Fabletics.

Vanessa Hudgens and Fabletics collaboration

Vanessa celebrated the Halloween season in style with sultry costumes and fun with fashion. She also dropped her latest Fabletics collection, which had a spooky vibe.

Vanessa’s influence was clear in the line, which was fashionable yet functional with comfortable fabrics and a little bit of an edge thanks to bold colors. She also shared a touch of glam with a faux mohair off-the-shoulder top in black and sour apple green.

She told PEOPLE of her latest drop, “This is like, I’m creeping in the night. I am a witch. I’m like, I just want to vibe! It comes from the same free-spirited approach that I have with life.”

She added an assessment of the modern woman, continuing, “The more that we lean into our unique ways, the more we evolve. And that’s hot.”

Vanessa’s sophomore collection with Fabletics features 13 new pieces and is available now.