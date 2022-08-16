Vanessa Hudgens goes full glam in black bikini bottoms for new product reveal

Vanessa Hudgens reveals the latest flavor for her beverage line. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Vanessa Hudgens’ new pink-themed post has fans excited for the latest flavor of her cactus-based beverage.

The High School Musical alum, 33, recently shared a striking photo to promote the new drop of Caliwater’s newest summer flavor — Watermelon.

Vanessa started the brand alongside Oliver Trevena, which officially hit the market during the springtime of last year.

To show off the line’s newest addition, which is the third release alongside their other two flavors, Wild Prickly Pear and Ginger & Lime, Vanessa shared a joint post on Instagram in collaboration with Caliwater’s official account.

In the promo shot, Vanessa held up the pink-accented can while glaring directly into the camera.

Although the Caliwater can was surely meant to be the center of attention, Vanessa’s striking figure was still clearly in focus amid the marketing snapshot.