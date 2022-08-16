Vanessa Hudgens goes full glam in black bikini bottoms for new product reveal

Vanessa Hudgens’ new pink-themed post has fans excited for the latest flavor of her cactus-based beverage.
The High School Musical alum, 33, recently shared a striking photo to promote the new drop of Caliwater’s newest summer flavor — Watermelon.
Vanessa started the brand alongside Oliver Trevena, which officially hit the market during the springtime of last year.
To show off the line’s newest addition, which is the third release alongside their other two flavors, Wild Prickly Pear and Ginger & Lime, Vanessa shared a joint post on Instagram in collaboration with Caliwater’s official account.
In the promo shot, Vanessa held up the pink-accented can while glaring directly into the camera.
Although the Caliwater can was surely meant to be the center of attention, Vanessa’s striking figure was still clearly in focus amid the marketing snapshot.
Vanessa Hudgens shows off her bronzed body to promote Caliwater
The Spring Breakers star rocked her watermelon-themed outfit that consisted of black bikini bottoms, a black turtleneck, and an oversized bright pink blazer.
The high-waisted bottoms featured a simple belt with long ties hanging on both sides of her hips, showing off her toned abs and perfectly bronzed legs.
Sign up for our newsletter!
Vanessa took to her caption to let followers in on the latest beverage flavor. “The wait is over. Our newest Caliwater flavor WATERMELON 🍉 is here, and it’s one in a melon. 😉 Link in bio to order. ✨🌵💦🍉,” she wrote.
Fans jumped in to show their excitement over the new summer-themed drop.
“That sounds so fantastic, can’t wait to taste it, sounds so refreshing,” one fan wrote.
“Cannot wait to have this one,” another follower commented.
Vanessa Hudgens describes the reasoning behind new Watermelon flavor
When it comes to her innovative water brand, Vanessa’s recent feature in Food & Beverage Magazine gave fans an insight into her latest summer flavor.
“We are beyond excited to finally launch Watermelon! We are all about flavor & mindful ingredients at Caliwater, and there is nothing more refreshing than the taste of fresh cut watermelon,” Vanessa stated.
“This truly is the perfect flavor addition filled with the finest organic ingredients and all the same health benefits you have grown to love, thanks to our friend, the prickly pear cactus,” she continued. “We look forward to the feedback and support of our [customers] as we continue to expand the Caliwater brand!”
Caliwater refers to itself as a “fully functional beverage,” as it is made from cactus water that is full of antioxidants, electrolytes, and anti-viral properties.
The three flavors, which come in the brand’s signature 12oz slender cans, are vegan, kosher, organic, low calorie, and low sugar.