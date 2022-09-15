Vanessa Hudgens goes braless in black with plunging neckline

Vanessa Hudgens is beautiful at a New York Fashion Week event for Michael Kors. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Vanessa Hudgens looked beautiful as she got all glammed up for an event during New York Fashion Week.

Vanessa was on hand for the Michael Kors fashion show today, alongside Anna Wintour, New York City mayor Eric Adams, Serena Williams, and Anne Hathaway.

A crowd of onlookers waited to see what the American designer and Project Runway judge has in store.

She shared pictures of her look with her 46.9 million Instagram followers and received likes and comments for her efforts.

The High School Musical actress shared three photos of her all-black look featuring a plunging neckline and a halter neck. She wore a chic black jacket which fell off her shoulders over the ensemble.

The Disney channel alum rocked her long dark locks in a sleek braid allowing the natural beauty of her face to take center stage.

Vanessa Hudgens attends New York Fashion Week

The Tick, Tick… Boom! actress sported a soft glam look with smoky eyes, shaped brows, and a matte lip.

She wore multiple sets of golden earrings, including a golden cross; she also wore matching gold rings on her fingers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Vanessa looked over her bronzed shoulder in the third photo as she parted her lips slightly and showed off a model pose.

The stylish actress tagged Michael Kors in the caption and added some heart emojis.

Vanessa has been booked and busy with work, hosting the MTV Video Music Awards and gracing the cover of Nylon magazine.

Vanessa Hudgens appears in Nylon magazine

Nylon magazine selected Vanessa Hudgens as the cover girl for the September 2022 It Girl Issue.

The Queen of Coachella was a perfect fit and has stayed relevant for more than a decade after she first appeared in Disney’s High School Musical opposite Zac Efron.

Vanessa discussed her interest in spirituality, something she briefly delved into on The Kelly Clarkson Show a few months ago. The actress currently plans a docuseries with her best friend GG Magree, which will show her trying to tap into her gifts.

However, her representatives have reportedly expressed concern over the venture. She told Nylon, “There are a lot of concerns from my reps that it won’t come together, but I’m like, at the end of the day, I bank on myself, and I know that we’re going to show up and do the thing.” She added, “I was like, ‘I understand and appreciate, like, the concern, but this is my baby.'”