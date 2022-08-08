Vanessa Hudgens gives eye-popping view in lime green bikini in the water

Vanessa Hudgens showed off her sensational curves in a lime green bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Vanessa Hudgens has set temperatures soaring while on vacation in Italy by posting several pictures of her toned physique.

The High School Musical star took a dip in what looked like the bottom of a waterfall, looking absolutely sensational in a lime green string bikini with a blue trim.

She wore her hair in two bun pigtails on top of her head as she made a kissing face and looked off to the side.

The actress shared a series of photos on Sunday that were all taken in enviable locations in front of the Italian landscape — most likely making her 46.7 million Instagram followers green with envy.

In the first picture of the Instagram carousel, Vanessa gave a kissing face as she sat at a table while covering her bikini with a white, button-down shirt.

Another photo showed her walking across a crosswalk with a pal, having added a pair of white denim shorts and white sandals. She held a shopping bag and had a big smile on her face as she enjoyed some retail therapy.

Vanessa Hudgens shared a series of bikini shots while on vacation in Italy

Vanessa shared more pictures of her food and wine, and in the last shot pulled down her white cover-up to reveal the bright green bikini top as she went for a hike.

She captioned the photos, “Viva Italia ♥️,” and they received over 310k likes, including one from Bachelor Nation alum Tayshia Adams.

Vanessa looked sensational as she showed off her toned physique

The Spring Breakers star showed that despite being on a trip to Italy, she hasn’t stopped keeping her body healthy and toned — showing it off in a hot pink bikini last week.

She stood on a boat in front of clear blue water wearing a neon pink bikini, lifting her arms behind her and jutting out her hip to flatter her curves.

She rocked a pair of large, black sunglasses and looked at the camera confidently.

She wore the same bikini in later photos as she lounged on a pillow by the water and sipped on a glass of wine, posed with a friend, and displayed her incredibly toned figure while leaning against two sides of a boat.

Her hair was up in a bun as she showed off the mountainous Italian landscape in the background, but of course, it was Vanessa who took all the attention.

She captioned the series, “Acqua bambina🌊,” and the photos received over 1 million likes, including some from Kate Beckinsale and Paris Hilton.