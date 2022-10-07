Vanessa Hudgens gets ‘cozy’ in thigh-skimming dress

Vanessa Hudgens up close. Pic credit: @vanessahudgens/Instagram

Disney icon Vanessa Hudgens wore a flattering fuzzy dress while posing in the bathroom.

The outfit is a part of her second Fabletics clothing collection, which was just released on October 1.

She wore a black textured mid-length dress with a matching black cardigan.

She paired the bathroom selfie with a thin necklace and a curly bob hairstyle.

The actress captioned the story, “Cozies with my @fabletics.”

From wearing skintight spandex to rocking tube tops, Vanessa Hudgens is quickly becoming a fashionista.

Vanessa Hudgens stuns in new bathroom selfie. Pic credit: @vanessahudgens/Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens goes full Barbiecore

With the Barbie movie coming out in a few months, Vanessa is already getting started with a new barbie-chic look.

The actress wore a pink floral miniskirt that shows off her amazing physique. She paired it with an amazing pair of heart-shaped sunglasses and shared the photo to Instagram.

She captioned the post, “Bad Barbie’s.” And the singer definitely looked just like one.

She rocked the outfit with a scrunchie high-ponytail, silver jewelry, and black platform sandals.

Vanessa posed with close industry friends GG Magree and Jessamine-Bliss Bell, who also pull out all of the pink stops.

In the beach-themed photo, Jessamine wore a two-piece light pink swimsuit with white heeled boots. GG wore a hot pink bodysuit, a patterned miniskirt, and tons of gold jewlery.

Vanessa Hudgens stuns in Versace

Recently, Vanessa took to the streets of Montreal to show off a Versace glam look. And she looked absolutely incredible.

She wore a long sleeve black crop top and paired it with a pair of all-black denim jeans.

She paired it with highlighter yellow Balenciaga heels, causal sunglasses, and an accompanying Versace black clutch bag with chain strap detailing.

The singer also rocked a messy bun, a dewy makeup look, and revealed her pierced belly button.

Even though she shares a lot of herself and her personal life on social media, Vanessa has made it clear that she doesn’t really get self-conscious about what she posts online.

In an interview with Glamour she shared, “Honestly, I don’t have time to allow [social media] to stress me out. That’s the space where I can share my life and be creative. It is just a place for me to keep my friends up to date with what I’m up to and where I am in the world because I do not stop. And at the end of the day, it’s just Instagram. It’s cute, it’s fun.”

Vanessa currently has nearly 45 million followers on Instagram, and millions more across all of social media.