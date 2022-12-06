Vanessa Hudgens is stunning in her classy matching set. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Vanessa Hudgens looked marvelous as she struck a quick pose for a recent mirror selfie.

The 33-year-old High School Musical alum seemed to enjoy snapping the shot as she was captured posing with her lips scrunched together as she kicked her leg up in excitement.

Vanessa has continued to wow her fans through both her killer fits and all her recent endeavors that she’s successfully juggled throughout the years.

The actress has had a lot on her plate throughout the years and even more so as she recently founded her own company.

However, Vanessa never leaves her fans hanging in the dark as she has remained highly active on her Instagram where she has shared all of her latest adventures.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In her latest post, the actress gifted her 47.8 million followers with the stellar view as she treated them with a full-length shot.

Vanessa Hudgens stuns in an elegant matching set

Vanessa was more than excited to share her latest wardrobe masterpiece as she took to Instagram for all of her followers to see.

The actress stood confidently as she rocked a full camel-colored ensemble.

She wore a stunning turtleneck catsuit that hugged her body perfectly, highlighting her slender yet toned physique.

She paired the catsuit with a matching oversized camel-colored overcoat that draped down one side of her shoulder.

The actress tagged Michael Kors in the photo in which she stunned in their gorgeous light brown, satin heels.

She accessorized with a pair of dangly earrings and an assortment of small rings.

Vanessa styled her hair up in a loose bun for the occasion as she let a couple of wavy strands frame her face.

Her makeup was simple and elegant and overall matched the vibes of the fit. She sported brown, smokey eyeshadow along with some blush and pink lips.

She captioned the post, “winter uniform please and thank you😉❄️ @michaelkors.”

Vanessa Hudgens hosted a meet and greet for her brand

In another post, Vanessa announced that she would be holding a meet and greet for her brand, Caliwater.

Caliwater is antioxidant-rich water made from cacti.

The flavorful water currently comes in three refreshing flavors; wild prickly pear, ginger & lime, and new to the list, watermelon.

Vanessa created this product with tons of passion and love as she had a clear vision and mission in mind when launching the product.

The proceeds from every can purchased will go to a charity called No Kid Hungry.

Vanessa’s kind-hearted mission is surely recognized as fans were likely excited to hear about her special Los Angeles meet and greet held last month.

She captioned the post, “Los Angeles! This Wednesday, Nov 30th, come meet the founder herself, and give Caliwater a try! 🌵💦🎉.”

Caliwater is without a doubt a healthy alternative to water that also presents a handful of benefits for one’s health and overall well-being.

All Caliwater products can now be purchased online along with their new kid pouches as well.