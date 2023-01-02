Vanessa Hudgens at the Cali Cares charity fundraiser in July 2022. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Vanessa Hudgens looked gorgeous as she posed for New Year’s selfies with her younger sister Stella this week.

The High School Musical star, currently 34, wore a sheer dress with a plunging neckline and a statement clasp on the front, which fitted her curves and showed off her slim figure.

The muted colors on Vanessa’s dress perfectly complemented her sister Stella’s outfit, who opted for an orange bralette crop top and matching flared pants with cutout details. Both outfits featured similar swirling patterns, and the girls accessorized with pearl necklaces and their dark hair pulled back.

Stella left some stands of hair down to frame her pretty face, while Vanessa chose to wear hers in a topknot with a pair of chunky hoop earrings.

Vanessa posted two photos of the siblings posing in a bathroom mirror. In the first, they pouted, and in the second photo, they wore matching grins and stuck their tongues out. Despite the seven-year age difference, the pair look strikingly similar!

The actress shared the photos with her 48 million followers and captioned the post, “Happy happyyyy new yurrrr.”

Vanessa Hudgens recaps on an exciting year

As is common at this time of year, Vanessa posted a roundup of her 2022 highlights, and it seems she had an exciting year. In her carousel of 10 photos, she wore an array of high fashion looks, including Versace, Jeremy Scott, and Valentino. She also included shots of her presenting at the Oscars and the MTV Awards.

Vanessa captioned her 2022 roundup by saying, “10 slides is not enough. I couldn’t be more grateful for the past year. Popped my hosting cherry on the red carpet at the oscars, then did it again for vogue at the met and mtv. Did 2 films i love. Had some epic fashion moments. Travvvveled and goodness feel the most loved. Cheers to 22′ and big things for 23′ 🥂.”

Vanessa Hudgens shares her favorite holiday things with Cali Water

Vanessa is the co-founder of the cactus water drinks brand Cali Water. She recently filmed a short video for the company to share some of her favorite holiday things – while sipping on a can of watermelon Cali Water, of course!

In the short clip shared on social media, Vanessa reveals her favorite Christmas movie is Elf, her preferred song is Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas, and her number one reindeer is Cupid!

Vanessa looks gorgeous wearing an off-the-shoulder white top and a Vivienne Westwood pearl necklace as she holds her can of Cali Water can with long matte grey fingernails.

She finishes the video with her cute signature laugh – the perfect ending if you ask us!