Popular streamer Valkyrae is showing her curves with a mirror selfie as she reveals time is running out for a Gym Shark sale. Pic credit: @valkyrae/Instagram

Streamer Valkyrae looked stunning in spandex as the popular face served up an excellent deal for her social media followers.

The streamer, real name Rachell Hofstetter, has used her platform to do what she loves while capitalizing off of her millions of followers.

A recent Valkyrae share showed an example of her advertising capabilities as she struck a pose for Gym Shark. The gamer has been a global ambassador for Gym Shark, appearing on billboards for the company.

The Washington native shared a 60 percent off deal with her 3.7 million followers via her Instagram Stories. She provided a link for fans to follow to get the Gym Shark deal.

Valkyrae took one of her signature mirror selfies with her dark locks in a high ponytail with curled tresses.

Since Gym Shark has specialized in workout attire, Valkyrae dressed accordingly.

She rocked a black sports bra and gray spandex as she posed in a mirror, resting her hand on a ledge. Valkyrae looked stunning in her outfit, which was both comfortable and stylish. The fresh-faced streamer wore little-to-no makeup and had AirPods in her ears.

Valkyrae’s YouTube streaming success

Valkyrae has become one of the top gaming streamers in the world.

She started on the Twitch platform but moved to YouTube in 2020, signing an exclusive deal with the Google-owned brand. After signing her deal, she quickly surpassed Pokimane as the most-watched streamer.

And from the looks of it, Valkyrae is just getting started.

Valkyrae’s 100 Thieves esports team

Valkyrae co-founded an esports team with great success as the world continues to go digital. She and another gamer, CouRage, co-own the esports team 100 Thieves, which also has heavy-hitting owners like Scooter Braun, Drake, and Dan Gilbert.

Valkyrae posted a gorgeous picture on Twitter and a heartfelt message to announce her part ownership. In the message, she acknowledged that her role as a woman in esports is rare. The fact that she became a co-owner made her inclusion much more special.

Valkyrae tweeted, “Happy to announce that I am officially a co-owner of 100 Thieves! Its been almost 3 years since I joined the team and I would have never expected this path to lead to this.. I’m proud to be one of the first women co-owners in esports and beyond excited for our future together!”

Happy to announce that I am officially a co-owner of 100 Thieves!



Its been almost 3 years since I joined the team and I would have never expected this path to lead to this..



I’m proud to be one of the first women co-owners in esports and beyond excited for our future together! pic.twitter.com/hb5uxI8rea — RAE (@Valkyrae) April 7, 2021

The streamer’s efforts landed her on the highly coveted Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2022.

At just 30 years old, Valkyrae has a lifetime of gaming and business ventures ahead of her and the future looks bright.