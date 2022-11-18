Valkyrae stuns in skintight spandex. Pic credit: @valkyrae/Instagram

Valkyrae looked fit and healthy as she posed for a mirror selfie before hitting the gym this week.

The Twitch streamer and YouTuber wore a pink long-sleeved crop top with matching shorts by Gym Shark.

She wore white high-tops and had Apple Airpods in her ears, ready to hit the gym after she took a quick selfie.

The 30-year-old looked amazing and showed off her toned figure, writing in the caption that she “found the ab lighting.”

Once she got to the gym, she uploaded another selfie, this time sitting on the floor, surrounded by weights.

The streamer looked incredible and it’s clear that her hard work pays off.

Valkyrae shows off her incredible abs at the gym. Pic credit: @valkyrae/Instagram

Valkyrae added text to her post to give her fans an amazing 60% discount.

She is currently a Gym Shark global ambassador and reminded her 3.7 million followers to use her discount code to save money over Black Friday week.

Valkyrae proves pink is her color at the gym. Pic credit: @valkyrae/Instagram

Valkyrae becomes a Gym Shark Ambassador

Gym Shark Ambassador is a new title for the influencer, who likes to keep fit and often posts about her gym visits.

Back in September, Valkyrae shared the moment she saw her Gym Shark billboard light up Times Square in New York.

She shared photos of herself standing underneath the giant advertisement, wearing Gym Shark in real life and on the billboard, of course.

She wore a red cropped hooded sweatshirt and matching leggings as she smiled and posed underneath the image.

She wrote in a caption, expressing her excitement at the partnership, saying, “Incredibly excited to announce I’m one of the new faces of @gymshark @gymsharkwomen 🎉.”

Valkyrae also shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the day of the campaign photoshoot. She wore a dark green crop top with lime green shorts and her hair in bubble braids.

She completed the look with some chunky chains and some bright green sunglasses.

Valkyrae wants an opinion on her outfit

Not just a big name in the gaming world, Valkyrae also regularly gets noticed for her fashion-forward looks, which she shares often on social media.

This week she posted an interesting look that she wasn’t sure of and asked her fans for some feedback.

The Fillipino-American looked gorgeous and cool as she wore an oversized white t-shirt as a minidress and cinched in her waist with a black velvet corset.

She finished her look with black chunky boots and a black Louis Vuitton bag with black hardware.

Valkyrae wrote, “I put a corset over a baggy long sleeve but I can’t tell if it hits or not LOL 🥲.”