Valkyrae stuns in LBD and a red lip for her 2022 Halloween costume. Pic credit: @valkyrae/Instagram

The spookiest day of the year might be over, but for Valkyrae, she’s already planning next year’s Halloween costume.

The YouTuber looked like she was dressed to kill as she rocked a classic short LBD teamed with blood-red eye contacts.

Rachell Hofstetter, known as Valkyrae, on the internet, is totally crushing it on social media.

She has over 3.8 million Instagram followers and over 3.7 million YouTube subscribers that like to keep up with her fashion statements.

She’s been known to dress in sexy outfits and costumes that reveal a little extra skin every now and then.

Earlier this week Valkyrae posted another sizzling snap to her Instagram of her Halloween ensemble, and it did not disappoint.

Valkyrae looks sensational in tiny LBD

The 30-year-old was giving vampire realness as she rocked a low-cut black dress that showed plenty of the streamer’s skin.

Her stunning LBD was adorned with frills around the sleeves and décolletage, adding a playful touch to the look.

In another picture, fans could see her ensemble in full, with the dress ending at her thighs, tastefully showcasing the gamer’s skin.

She kept her makeup dark to go with her vampy look.

She wore dark brown eyeshadow, a deep contour, and bright red lipstick to go with her spooky vibe.

Valkyrae styled her dark tresses in curls, with strands cascading around her gorgeous face.

For accessories, she opted for a chunky gothic-inspired necklace and an extravagant earring that had spikes coming out of it.

The beauty slipped into a pair of knee-high platform boots that were emblazoned with shiny material.

In the pics, it appeared Valkyrae was at a Halloween party.

She captioned the post, “Is it too early to start planning for Halloween next year?”

Valkyrae is Gymshark Global Ambassador

Valkyrae has taken the world of gaming and social media by storm since 2014.

Along with her career, the stunner has also bagged a partnership with UK fitness brand, Gymshark and became its Global Ambassador in 2022.

In September, Valkyrae uploaded a post on Instagram of her three-story tall billboard in Time Square to celebrate the collaboration.

She also filmed her reaction in a vlog for her YouTube channel.

After seeing herself on the humongous billboard, she seemed content, while her friends were shocked by how “massive” the billboard was.

She repeated, “It’s so big,” after seeing the billboard and snapped photos with her fans, who rejoiced at the sight of her achievement.