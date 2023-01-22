Valerie Loureda recently stunned in tiny shorts and a crop top as she continues her transition to WWE.

The 24-year-old beauty has left her fighting career in the rearview and recently revealed her new stage name.

The former Bellator fighter said her ring name is Lola Vice as she develops on the television series WWE on NXT.

Valerie’s athleticism comes from her international Taekwondo championship and black belt background.

During her fighting career, she had a 4-1 MMA record, with her only loss coming by decision.

In a stunning selfie, Valerie wore a white crop top with her face on it and paired it with purple and blue shorts.

She used the opportunity to advertise her next WWE NXT appearance to her social media fans.

Valerie Loureda explains how she came up with her new name

In a video interview, the Cuban-American opened up about her new name for the first time and how she came up with Lola Vice.

“Lola came out because when my sisters and I were little, we had a lady who used to do our makeup, like a Cuban lady, and that was always our alter ego name, Lola. When I was coming up with names, I was like, ‘Let me throw that in there because I liked it,'” she said, continuing:

“Then, I always had a vision of Miami Vice because I am the first Cuban American woman, and I was born and raised in Miami.”

She went on to discuss how the name would let her represent her background and heritage.

Loureda said she initially came up with Miami Vice and gave WWE ten first and last names before wrestling legend Shawn Michaels went with Lola Vice.

The MMA fighter turned WWE wrestler also talked about the difficulty of transitioning into a new name with her social media audience, who are familiar with her original fighting name that she used to rocket to fame.

Valerie Loureda is a ‘Monster girl’ in a black cutout dress

Valerie rocked a Monster Energy hat in an ad for the energy drink company in which she had her long hair in a ponytail.

She flashed a smile as she posed for the two photos she shared with her Instagram followers.

The Taekwondo master wore a black cutout dress that showed her incredible abs and was accessorized with large hoop earrings.

In the second slide of the IG post, the beauty held up her phone for a selfie-style photo as she sat on the ground for a pose.