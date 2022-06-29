Valerie Loureda tugs shorts down for sizzling pose, shares major announcement

Bellator star Valerie Loureda shared big news from NYC. Pic credit: @valerieloureda/Instagram

Bellator Valerie Loureda said today would be her day and shared a huge announcement with her fans and followers on social media. Ahead of that, she shared several sizzling images featuring different outfits.

The 23-year-old revealed she was moving to a new city and had a new job to begin working at as an entertainer with World Wrestling Entertainment.

There had been speculation that she’d join the company in the past, but it officially became true on Wednesday, with many media outlets reporting the news.

Valerie Loureda shares scorching hot photos

Tuesday brought big things for talented Bellator fighter Valerie Loureda, and ahead of the WWE announcement, she was teasing fans with various photos added to her Instagram Story.

One of those photos had the 5-foot-4 mixed martial artist in a bright pink sports bra or bikini top along with black shorts, which she tugged down a bit. She kept her face out of the picture, with her hair cascading down and her head turned to one side as she kneeled on a bed in front of a gorgeous city view.

Valerie’s stunning image included the words “today is my day” written over the captivating photo, which gave followers a display of her tan, fit body thanks to plenty of training at the gym.

Pic credit: @valerieloureda/Instagram

Earlier in the day, she shared another image on her Instagram Story. It featured Valerie with more clothes on, but of the tight-fitting variety. In this particular photo, she was all smiles in brown leggings and a top that revealed her midsection as she carried a pink bag with her.

A location tag on the photo revealed she was in New York City, with an arrow pointing to a “LOUREDA” sign in an SUV awaiting her in a parking garage.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @valerieloureda/Instagram

Bellator star signs multiyear deal with WWE

The above image made much more sense for fans and followers when Valerie revealed on Wednesday that she inked a multi-year deal with WWE.

She shared a post on her official Instagram, which indicated she’s the first Cuban American woman in history to sign with the company. In an image also tagged with New York City, Valerie poses in the middle of a street holding a green Money in the Bank briefcase.

“I will be the greatest female sports entertainer of all time, mark my words. I come from a family of immigrants, now it’s my time to represent our Latin culture, I was destined for this. Thank you for this opportunity @wwe @wwenxt I will make you proud. AZUCAR! #305,” she wrote in her caption.

“I’m an entertainer,” Loureda said (per ESPN), adding, “I love glamour. I love production, I love storytelling. And when I saw the WWE, I realized this is everything I’m good at in one place. Not only that, but I saw the opportunity to be the first Cuban American woman to be a WWE superstar.”

According to ESPN’s report, Loureda will remain under contract with Bellator while also working with WWE. She’ll move from Miami to Orlando and begin reporting to the WWE Performance Center on July 19.

It’s unknown if she’ll attend this weekend’s WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view event, scheduled for Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Based on comments from Loureda, she was sold almost immediately upon her arrival at Texas’ AT&T Stadium for WrestleMania 38 earlier this year.

“The moment I stepped into the suite and I saw the WWE organization, the professionalism, and the production, I fell in love,” Loureda said, per ESPN. “I had goosebumps like the first time I saw MMA on the TV.”

Loureda is the latest women’s fighter from mixed martial arts to take on professional wrestling as part of their career. Others have included Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, who joined WWE after the UFC, and more recently, former UFC star Paige VanZant, who is working with All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Like Loureda sticking with Bellator, VanZant is still with Bare Knuckle Fight Championship and will occasionally have matches with AEW.

Valerie indicated she’s “got big goals” now that she’s with WWE and that there are “no limits” for what she can do, as she is “limitless.”