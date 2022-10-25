Valerie Loureda stuns fans ahead of her WWE debut. Pic credit: @valerieloureda/Instagram

It’s bikini season all year long for the incoming WWE star Valerie Loureda. She is seen looking absolutely incredible as she shows off her new bikini.

The ex-Bellator star was seen in front of her house looking Sports Illustrated ready.

She wore a bright pink bikini that was perfect for the Florida weather. She specifically flipped her bikini top upside down for a flattering look. She matched her bikini with bright pink slides to enjoy outside.

While most people don’t accessorize their bathing suits, Valerie is not like most people.

She paired her string bikini with a nameplate chain and thick sunglasses, similar to those that have been made popular by Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

She used the picture to greet her 951k Instagram followers. She shared her growing excitement and mentioned in the post that she is one day closer to her official WWE debut.

Valerie Loureda shows off in a pink bikini. Pic credit: @valerieloureda/Instagram

Valerie Loureda is excited about her next step in the WWE

While she is not on WWE yet, Valerie has been gearing up for her anticipated debut. Last month the wrestler took to Instagram to show off a photo dump of herself training with the wrestling giant.

In the first photo, fans could see Valerie in front of a WWE wrestling ring. She was wearing a bright pink tracksuit with the jacket cropped above her waist. Her Juicy Couture sweatpants were low-rise and gave a nostalgic Y2K vibe.

She had her long blonde hair in light beach waves that cascaded off her jacket.

Valerie’s makeup looked great as she sported brown eyeshadow with matching brown lipstick.

In her caption, she mentioned how this has been a challenging transition for her. She had spent the last few months training, and working hard in preparation for her debut.

Valerie Loureda wants to fight Ronda Rousey

Valerie has a lot of goals she hopes to accomplish within her career. One thing, in particular, she hopes to do is meet Ronda Rousey in the wrestling ring. Valerie told TMZ Sports that Ronda is actually her dream match.

According to her, Ronda actually inspired her to fight when she was younger. Prior to Ronda, she had never watched MMA, but when she saw her in one of her matches, it changed everything.

“I said, ‘Nana, if she’s doing that, I can do it too,’ and that’s really what gave me all that fire and passion inside of me to begin my martial arts journey,” Valerie said.