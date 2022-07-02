Valerie Loureda stuns fans with thong view from Vegas

Bellator star Valerie Loureda appears ready to take over with her latest career move. Pic credit: @valerieloureda/Instagram

Bellator and WWE star Valerie Loureda is ready to take over, as she was checking out the Las Vegas scene while also providing fans with some of her own sizzling scenery.

She recently revealed she signed with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), and reports indicate she will begin training with the company this month. Following the big announcement, Valerie has now arrived at the site of the company’s upcoming pay-per-view event.

It’s unknown if that means she will participate in their 2022 Money in the Bank event, but her latest post seemed to focus more on her assets and less on her specific reason for the trip.

Valerie Loureda gives fans booty display from Vegas

With her 24th birthday just weeks away, Valerie Loureda is already celebrating, as she’s one of the newest members of the WWE’s roster of professional wrestlers. She’s also still under contract with Bellator, where she will continue to participate in MMA fights.

The 5-foot-4 Cuban-American fighter regularly blesses fans on her social media with highlights from her bouts or dazzling visuals as she models some scintillating outfits. The latest post included the latter, with Loureda putting her backside on display in a black thong as she turned to admire the Eiffel Tower statue in Las Vegas.

She eventually turns to face the camera and strikes a pose in front of the statue, revealing she’s wearing what appears to be a black swimsuit costume complete with sheer sleeves.

Doja Cat’s song Vegas from the ELVIS soundtrack provided the mood, as did her caption, which said, “Loureda is here to takeover @wwe.”

The new post from the latest WWE acquisition collected over 45,000 Likes and nearly 700 comments as of this report. Those comments brought a variety of reactions, though, with some fans impressed by what they saw and others criticizing her promotional efforts.

Fans and followers react to Valerie Loureda’s ‘takeover’

Mixed martial arts stars who transition to professional wrestling tend to receive mixed reactions, as many fans of MMA fights don’t necessarily love the concept of scripted wrestling matches.

With Valerie Loureda flaunting her assets in her latest Instagram post, some were bringing up that idea or the notion she was “doing too much” with her latest content share.

“That ain’t very pg,” one fan commented about Valerie’s video clip, referring to WWE’s family-friendly stance on the content they provide in recent years.

“Now she’s doing [too] much,” another individual commented, adding a clown emoji to make the point.

“[You’re] going to sell out stadiums. 🔥😍😍🔥🔥🔥,” one commenter wrote after seeing her latest display.

“Money in the Bank!!! Welcome to Vegas @valerieloureda,” yet another commenter said regarding her video clip.

Ahead of her latest video clip, Loureda shared multiple Instagram photos, and Instagram Story slides to document her arrival in New York City and the official signing with WWE.

While she won’t report to the WWE’s Performance Center in Orlando, Florida until later this month, it appears she may be attending the upcoming Money in the Bank event, or is involved in another capacity.

The event takes place on Saturday night, with superstars from WWE’s Raw and SmackDown competing in various matches.

Two matches will feature the WWE’s Women’s Championship belts being contested. In addition, there will be a seven-woman Money in the Bank ladder match, where the winner gets a briefcase they can cash in for a women’s championship match, any time and place they choose.

This year’s MITB match will include previous briefcase winner Alexa Bliss along with Liv Morgan, Asuka, Becky Lynch, Shotzi, Lacey Evans, Raquel Rodriguez, and former MMA star Ronda Rousey.