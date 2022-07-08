Valerie Loureda in orange swimsuit flaunts abs and buns after WWE MITB

WWE and Bellator MMA star Valerie Loureda poses for a selfie. Pic credit: @valerieloureda/Instagram

As she heads towards the start of her professional wrestling career, Bellator MMA star Valerie Loureda is blessing fans and followers on social media with various thirst traps.

In the past week, she showed off a series of images from her visit to Disney soon after attending WWE’s Money in the Bank 2022 Pay-Per-View in Las Vegas.

Yesterday, she showed her fit physique off, posing in an intricate swimsuit and providing multiple angles to give viewers different views of her sculpted body.

Valerie Loureda shows off fit physique in swimsuit

Taking to her Instagram Story, mixed martial arts star Valerie Loureda provided fans with a mirror selfie as she posed in an orange swimsuit with strategic cutouts.

The swimwear featured a shoulder strap and string ties on just one side. It kept the 5-foot-4 Bellator fighter’s chiseled abs on full display as she smiled and kept one arm bent with her hand behind her head, using her other hand to steady the phone for the shot.

To accessorize, Loureda wore a pendant necklace around her neck and small shiny earrings. However, the main focus of the image was her impressive physique.

Pic credit: @valerieloureda/Instagram

That theme continued in another IG Story slide which featured a video clip. Loureda started her video facing the mirror as in the photo above, then turned to the side before presenting her backside in the mirror shot.

Days before sharing the orange swimsuit snaps, she showed off her derriere in a cheeky video from Las Vegas, the site of WWE’s Money in the Bank event.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @valerieloureda/Instagram

WWE star enjoyed Disney after MITB

Last month, ESPN reported that WWE had signed Valerie Loureda to a multi-year contract, and she would begin reporting to the WWE Performance Center in Florida for training on July 19. The report also indicated that she’d be full-time with WWE, and continue fighting under contract with Bellator MMA.

Following her signing with WWE, Loureda attended WWE’s Money in the Bank event in Las Vegas to watch the various matches this past Saturday. Among them were the women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match featuring Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Asuka, Raquel Gonzalez, Becky Lynch, Lacey Evans, and Shotzi.

Loureda revealed just a few days later that she was enjoying some time at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, where she posed in some tight black shorts and a black sports bra along with a customized set of Mickey Mouse ears complete with WWE’s logo on them and a red bow featuring “Loureda.”

While her first two photos featured poses in front of the Walt Disney statue and Sleeping Beauty Castle, a final image had her enjoying a ride on the King Arthur Carousel as she showed off another rear view, this time seated on a carousel horse.

“All our dreams can come true; if we have the courage to pursue them,” her caption said, using a famous Walt Disney quote.

As of this report, Valerie Loureda’s role with the WWE has yet to be revealed, although she’s most likely to join the company’s NXT roster and begin competing on their show. Many of the company’s newcomers have got their starts in that capacity before eventually transitioning to the WWE Raw or SmackDown shows.

Loureda is the latest star from the mixed martial arts world to join WWE. Others have included Brock Lesnar, Shayna Baszler, and Ronda Rousey.