Valerie Loureda impresses with nude rearview in tight pants

Bellator MMA star Valerie Loureda attends a fight event. Pic credit: @valerieloureda/Instagram

Mixed martial arts fighter Valerie Loureda wowed her fans and followers by sharing a stunning image of herself in a fit she was fully in love with. The Bellator star turns 24 next month and seems ready to take the world by storm based on rumors that hit weeks ago.

She’s already built an impressive following on social media, with her total followers count sitting over 900,000 on Instagram and over 183,000 on Twitter.

Her latest photo share, featuring nude-colored attire, arrived just ahead of her dropping a brand new merch collection for fans to purchase their favorite items from.

Valerie Loureda reveals nude fit, merchandise drop

Bellator star Valerie Loureda took to her Instagram Story days ago to show off one of her favorite fits. The 23-year-old wore tight nude-colored pants with sequins or beads attached all over them as she stood up against a wall and gave a rear-view pose.

The image appeared to have been taken inside her home or someplace else she was staying with a gorgeous outdoor view of the water from the nearby windows.

It was the latest attention-grabbing photo share for the stunning MMA fighter, who previously showed off her favorite attire for watching a UFC event at home.

“I love this fit,” she wrote over her latest Instagram slide, adding a heart emoji along with it.

Pic credit: @valerieloureda/Instagram

Days after presenting the scorching hot Instagram Story image, Loureda dropped her newest limited-edition merchandise collection on fans via Instagram and Twitter.

“Just dropped my new LIMITED edition merch collection 🔥 cop now before a big announcement coming soon,” she wrote in her tweet.

just dropped my new LIMITED edition merch collection 🔥 cop now before a big announcement coming soon 🤫✨



click on my IG shop or go on https://t.co/QyvVJTJX6b pic.twitter.com/9fpwKPfqKC — Valerie Loureda (@valerielouredaa) June 23, 2022

The new collection includes t-shirts, hoodies, sleeveless hoodies, performance leggings, and trucker caps, with prices ranging from $34.99 up to $59.99 depending on the item.

What is Valerie’s big announcement?

While Valerie Loureda is currently with Bellator MMA and has a 4-1 record, rumors hit the internet earlier this month about another career venture she may be taking.

According to Bleacher Report, details from Fightful Select indicate that Loureda is either already signed with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) or planning to soon.

This past May, the 5-4 Cuban-American fighter tweeted a photo suggesting she was in attendance to watch a WWE NXT event, which helped drive the speculation she’ll join the professional wrestling company.

If Loureda makes the jump to WWE NXT, she would be one of several stars to have gone from MMA into the world of professional wrestling. Others have included UFC’s Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, and Paige VanZant.

Of those stars, Rousey and Baszler are both with WWE, while VanZant currently works with All Elite Wrestling (AEW).