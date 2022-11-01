Valerie Loureda shows off her stunning looks in Lola Bunny costume. Pic credit: @valerieloureda/Instagram

Valerie Loureda was striking as Lola Bunny in a tiny crop top and shorts.

The crop top dipped below her collarbone and was white with dark blue edges. The shirt featured the iconic red rings in the center with the text “Sunny Squad” on top.

Valerie rocked tiny matching white shorts that cropped just above the start of her thighs and had dark blue trims and a dark blue bow. She paired the outfit with light brown bunny ears with white fluff in the front to really drive home the Lola Bunny look.

The mixed martial artist wore black tennis shoes and white knee-high socks that had blue and red stripes at the top. The outfit accentuated her amazing figure and toned abs and legs.

Valerie’s brown hair was down and parted just off center, and flowed down around her shoulders and to her waist. Her makeup was beautiful with long lashes, dark eyeliner, and glossy lips.

The 24-year-old fighter posed with one leg slightly bent and one arm reaching up to touch her bunny ears. Her overall look was gorgeous and athletic as she appeared ready to fight in style.

Valerie Loureda is the first Cuban-American to sign with WWE

The athlete is the first Cuban-American woman to sign with WWE and she promises that there is more to come. Valerie posted a gorgeous series of photos in a glittery silver two-piece outfit that highlighted her achievements.

Valerie included in her caption, “I will be the greatest female sports entertainer of all time, mark my words.” She went on to say that she came from a family of immigrants and that now is her time to represent Latin culture.

The post received over 81,000 likes.

Valerie Loureda celebrates her Cuban heritage

The black belt is proud of her heritage and how she’s made history. Valerie posted a photo in a dark blue bra as she happily held the Cuban flag above her.

Valerie looked stunning as she showed off her physique in the bra and cheeky bottoms. The style of her attire showed off her curves and her awe-inspiring abs.

Her beautiful brown hair flowed all the way down to her waist and her makeup was flawless.

The dancer captioned her post, “my heart is from Havana” with a red heart emoji. The post received over 85,000 likes.