Valerie Loureda gives rear view in thong, showing WWE NXT weight loss

WWE and Bellator MMA star Valerie Loureda showed fans her NXT weight loss. Pic credit: @valerieloureda/Instagram

WWE’s newest superstar Valerie Loureda is showing off her weight loss as she prepares to begin her journey in professional wrestling. Loureda, also a Bellator MMA fighter, provided multiple views of her fit body on her social media.

The images arrived over a week before her rumored start with training at WWE’s Performance Center and just after she attended the company’s Money in the Bank event in Las Vegas.

In addition to sharing some scorching hot visuals of her physique, the WWE NXT star let fans know of her intentions to become a major star, to the point she has one of her own in a famous spot.

WWE’s Valerie Loureda shows off fit physique in thong

With a photo posing inside a bathroom, Bellator MMA and WWE star Valerie Loureda revealed she’s been slimming down for her upcoming training in professional wrestling. Loureda is one of the latest women signed by the company, with multiple platforms, including ESPN, reporting about her multi-year deal several weeks ago.

In a recent Instagram Story photo, Loureda had the words “22 pounds down NXT weight” with a checkmark, suggesting she’s got herself to where she needs to be for WWE. The mixed martial artist wore a black thong in her picture and a white sports bra-style top as she posed with one hand behind her head.

The image reveals her toned stomach, arms, and legs as Loureda proves she’s ready to take the WWE world by storm. Loureda also had her kissy-face in full effect, with some of her long locks falling to her midsection area.

In addition to the still photo, Loureda shared an Instagram Story video clip as she showed off more of her slimmed-down body for wrestling, giving various views and poses.

In the clip, she tugs up on her thong as she faces forward, then turns to the side a bit. In one instance, she’s displaying a rear-view, showing off the WWE star’s potential soon-to-be-famous backside in the black thong.

As of this report, the 5-foot-4 Loureda, still under contract with Bellator MMA, has a 4-1 record and a listed weight on her fighter page of 125 pounds. It’s possible she was a bit heavier than that as she prepared to sign for WWE, or they asked her to get her weight closer to 100 pounds. However, that’s currently unknown.

Is Valerie Loureda ready for WWE superstardom?

Plenty of MMA stars have made the jump or transition to professional wrestling over the years. They include well-known WWE stars Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey, as well as recent All Elite Wrestling star Paige Van Zant.

Many of them were well known ahead of joining the WWE, while Valerie Loureda will have to make a name for herself once she’s involved in matches.

Previous reports suggested she’ll report to the Performance Center for training in Orlando, Florida, starting on July 19. Once there, she’ll likely incorporate some of her MMA training as she learns a new skill set for becoming a professional wrestler.

Her role with WWE NXT has yet to be revealed. Some superstars associated with WWE got their starts in other roles, including ringside managers for superstars, interviewers, hosts, and ring announcers.

Loureda shared photos from the Hollywood Walk of Fame this past week. Several images featured her posing with a star featuring her name underneath, as she wore black and grey camouflaged leggings and a black crop top with thin shoulder straps.

She captioned it with “one day…believe me,” letting fans and followers know she’s preparing herself to have a legit star on the Walk of Fame in the future.

She certainly has the right attitude, as WWE has produced some major stars, some of who have even gone on to become Hollywood superstars. Among them are John Cena, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Dave Bautista, who all have starred in blockbuster films or TV roles.

Will Valerie Loureda be the next one to use a successful career with the company to springboard to bigger and better things? Time will tell!