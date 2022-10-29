Valentina Shevchenko stuns in tiny bikini on a boat in Turkey. Pic credit: @bulletvalentina/Instagram

Valentina Shevchenko shows off her incredible abs in a bikini while vacationing in Turkey.

The tiny bikini featured a pink and blue pattern, halter top straps, and bottoms tied at either end of her hips. The style of the bikini showed off Valentina’s amazing figure and incredible abs, along with the tattoos on both of her sides.

Valentina paired the bikini with a light sea foam green cardigan that featured long sleeves and nearly reached the athlete’s knees. The color of the cardigan nicely complemented Valentina’s complexion and the beautiful blue sea.

The UFC champion wore her blonde hair back in a long ponytail, with a few strands whisking free in the front. Her makeup was beautiful and understated and ideal for the radiant background behind her.

The view from the boat was nearly as lovely as Valentina herself. The green cliffside was gorgeous against the shining blue waters and under the cloudless blue sky–a perfect destination for Valentina.

The professional mixed martial artist’s overall look was full of peace and ready for a fun and relaxing day under the sun.

Valentina Shevchenko is excited to travel around the world

The former Muay Thai fighter’s Instagram is full of amazing photos of her stay in Turkey, and she’s very excited to travel around the world. Valentina posted a lovely photo of herself holding a a globe of the Earth and smiling toward the camera.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The athlete wore a sheer cardigan over a bikini, which had one of the straps poking out from under the cardigan. Valentina was on the inside of a lovely boat which featured sea-themed decorations and a beautiful sitting area.

Valentina included in her caption, “Around the world.” The post received over 64,000 likes and over 500 comments.

Valentina Shevchenko promotes Venum

Valentina has a successful athletic career, which she maintains with an intense workout schedule. The fighter posted a stunning photo of her self sitting on gym equipment with all black gym attire and adorable braids.

The champion’s long blonde hair was braided loosely with a few strands hanging free in the front. It was the perfect hairstyle to keep her hair out of her face as she worked out, and still looking amazing.

Valentina wore Venum attire, which is UFC’s exclusive outfitting partner. With the fighter’s successful career, she is very able to promote and be sponsored by clothing lines such as this one.

The post received over 54,000 likes and over 500 comments.