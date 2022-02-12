Upcoming Anna Nicole Smith biopic does not have Larry Birkhead’s support — Here’s why

Larry Birkhead does not approve of Anna Nicole Smith’s upcoming biopic. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/acepixs/Henry McGee/Globe Photos

A biopic about the late actress and TV personality Anna Nicole Smith is in the works, but her former flame Larry Birkhead has taken issue with it.

Anna Nicole Smith rose to fame in 1992 when she graced the cover of Playboy, thrusting her into the limelight, where she would remain until her untimely death in 2007.

At just 39, Anna Nicole, whose real name was Vickie Lynn Hogan, died from a drug overdose in her hotel room, shocking the entertainment world and her loved ones. February 8 marked the 15th anniversary of Anna Nicole’s death.

Larry Birkhead isn’t on board with Anna Nicole smith biopic, Hurricanna

Anna’s vivacious personality and over-the-top, head-turning antics became her claim to fame, but now, a new biopic called Hurricanna is in the works and Larry Birkhead isn’t happy about its approach.

According to TMZ, Hurricanna will focus on Anna Nicole’s last 36 hours alive as her therapist, played by Holly Hunter, scrambles to save her life, described as a “36-hour odyssey in which she unknowingly delivers the fatal blow.”

Producers described the project, saying it explores the “immense hurricane-like force that was Anna Nicole Smith, and the fateful string of events that led Anna to destroy everything in her path, including herself and those closest to her.”

Larry Birkhead, Anna Nicole’s former lover and father of her daughter Dannielynn Birkhead, has reportedly taken issue with the biopic and isn’t happy about the perspective it’s taking.

Larry thinks biopic should focus on Anna Nicole’s colorful life, not her therapist

Larry said the focus of the movie should instead be on Anna Nicole herself, not her therapist. He even compared the film to making a movie about Elvis Presley from the “perspective of his toilet,” on which the King of Rock and Roll died.

Anna Nicole had a lot going on in her life in the days and months leading up to her passing, which Larry thinks would be better suited for Hurricanna’s focus.

In her prime, the model struggled with the death of her son Daniel who died of a drug overdose, legal battles involving money, and controversy over the paternity of her daughter Dannielynn.

According to Larry, Hurricanna shouldn’t focus on the last hours of Anna Nicole’s life, but rather all of the other colorful moments in her life, of which she had plenty to share.

After Anna Nicole was catapulted in the spotlight with her Playboy appearances — she was named Playboy of the year in 1993 — she went on to become the face of Guess as a model for the brand. Anna Nicole’s marriage to 89-year-old billionaire J. Howard Marshall at the age of 26 raised eyebrows, persuading many to believe she was a gold digger.

Anna Nicole Smith definitely lived a full life, though not a long one, and Larry Birkhead wants to make sure that her life is properly honored. Hurricanna’s producers have yet to reach out to Larry or Anna’s estate for input about her final days.