Undefeated boxer Avril Mathie stuns in a bikini with an incredible view

Avril Mathie is going to Australia after more than six years in Miami and she is expressing her excitement. Pic credit: @avrilmathie/Instagram

Avril Mathie is headed down under, and she is so excited that she is sharing bikini throwbacks from the plane.

The boxer took to her Instagram to share a picturesque shot featuring the incredible ocean and cliffs in Australia.

The photo featured a smiling Avril as she posed on the side of the frame, with endless blue skies and oceans in the background.

The shredded athlete wore a bright pink bikini with a halter-top featuring delicate designs.

The boxer paired the halter-top bikini with matching pink bottoms.

She posed from atop a cliff and added a geotag of Australia to the shots. Directly behind Avril, there was a pool of water, and the sky reflected against it perfectly.

Avril Mathie heads down under with exciting news

She smiled for the camera with oversized sunglasses protecting her face from UV damage. Avril’s long mane was in a side part as it cascaded past her shoulders.

Her caption read, “As I’m sitting here at LAX waiting to board a flight back to Australia for the first time since I moved to Miami 6.5 years ago, just found these memories of my final days there 🥺🇦🇺❤️ Insanely excited doesn’t even begin to describe the feeling in my body today since I booked the flight this morning 😆😆😆.”

Avril also added an assortment of hashtags to the caption to add extra emphasis to her excitement.

Other photos in the carousel revealed cuddly shots with various members of her family.

Avril Mathie reveals immigration issues

Avril’s other Instagram posts offer insight into why she was so excited to go to Australia. She revealed in another smiling photo that she had mistakenly overstayed visas and became trapped.

She explained that she had to pass up international opportunities and felt trapped by her immigration issues.

Avril’s caption began, “MY US VISA GOT APPROVED!!! 😃😃😃 I’ve been trapped here in the US in between visas since December last year not knowing if I was able to stay or would have to leave the life that I have made for myself the past six years.”

She continued, “While I had a pretty sick backup plan, the uncertainty and temporary inability to travel forcing me to pass up international opportunities has been really stressful and I didn’t realise how much until I just got the news and felt like I could breathe again. I’m freeeeeee 🎉.”

However, it appears that Avril sorted out her issues and can again travel freely, with her first stop being Australia.