Ukrainian Olympic long jumper Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk in cutout swimsuit enjoys swim

Ukrainian Olympic long jumper Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk enjoys a swim in a cutout swimsuit. Pic credit: @marynabekh/Instagram

Ukrainian Olympic long jumper Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk wore a cutout swimsuit as she enjoyed a swim. Maryna won the silver medal at the 2019 World Championships.

The Olympic long jumper and triple jumper’s one-piece swimsuit was light peach and bold orange, with a zebra-like pattern. It featured two straps, but they both went over just one shoulder and left the other bare.

The swimsuit had a large cutout on the right side and showed off how fit the hardworking athlete is.

Maryna’s beach hair was wet, as she had just gone for a refreshing swim, and her locks fell into subtle ringlets behind her shoulders. She closed her eyes to fully appreciate the feeling after the swim and held her hair back with her hands.

The Olympian accessorized with a white, waterproof watch. In the second photo posted to her Instagram, the camera also captured her long white nails, a couple of rings, and a hip tattoo peeking from behind her hand.

Maryna wore sunglasses in the second photo as she tipped her face toward the sky with her eyes closed. Her swimsuit showed off her fit arms, long toned legs, and sun-touched skin.

While Maryna stole the show, the gorgeous environment helped bring out her sea-goddess qualities. The transparent blue water rippled and sparkled around her, and clear sky met the ocean at the horizon for a perfect background.

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk is popular on Instagram

The accomplished athlete has 418,000 followers on Instagram, and her fans love to keep up with her posts.

Shortly after her cutout swimsuit post, Maryna posted a stunning photo in Nike athletic wear with a yellow sports bra and blue bottoms. The outfit showed off her toned body and incredible abs as she flashed a winning smile.

Translated into English, her caption included, “It’s not time to stop in one place and already today I’m starting a new journey.”

Fans adored the post as usual, and encouraging comments poured in.

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk has a separate account for advertisers

The accomplished long jumper has made a career from her Olympic achievements for Ukraine and has created a separate Instagram account specifically for advertisers.

The number of deals she’s offered must be soaring for another account to be needed, and the posts seem to be positively received.

The first post’s caption, translated into English, included, “This profile is created for advertisers interested in cooperating with @marynabekh.”