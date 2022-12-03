Mackenzie Dern appears in an Instagram video in October 2022. Pic credit: @mackenziedern/Instagram

Mackenzie Dern got her fans’ and followers’ attention for an important message with her latest social media share featuring an eye-catching look.

In her sizzling photo, Dern wears a comfortable-looking long-sleeve plaid shirt featuring reds, greys, blacks, blues, and whites.

The picture, shot by photographer Lisa Hight, featured Dern standing to the side, revealing some of her leg and the band of skimpy black panties on her hip.

She posed with one hand against her mouth and delivered a playful smile. Dern’s brown hair flowed around the sides of her face and down her shoulders for the shot.

“Never be limited by other people’s limited imaginations,” she said in her caption, with “Be yourself” added in a line below it.

She repeated the quote in Spanish below that and tagged Hight to give credit for the shot.

The quote in Dern’s caption is from Mae C. Jemison, the first Black woman to travel into space. Jemison, 66, was a mission specialist aboard the Space Shuttle Endeavour.

Dern’s latest IG photo share had picked up over 1,400 comments and 114,000 likes as of this writing.

UFC star’s next fight currently TBA

As of this writing, Mackenzie Dern doesn’t have a scheduled fight for the Ultimate Fighting Championship. She last fought in early October, taking on Xiaonan Yan at UFC Fight Night.

Dern lost that bout by majority decision, giving her a record of 12-3. She’s 1-2 in her last three fights, with a win over Tecia Torres this past April and a loss to Marina Rodriguez last October.

She was understandably disappointed with the loss and commented about it after the event.

“I feel like I’ve been getting so (much) better, and it sucks not being able to show it in the fight,” Dern explained. “I have so much to grow, and it’s all part of the journey,” she said, per MMA Junkie.

“I’m sorry if I made anyone sad with my performance. So many people believed in me, and I believed in myself, but it’s part of the game,” Dern said.

With her overall record an impressive one, it seems she’ll have plenty of opportunity to get back on track and show what she’s capable of in the Octagon.

Mackenzie Dern promoted OnePlus smartphones

Dern’s one million followers on Instagram allow her to promote or endorse various products as a social media influencer and UFC star. Much like Paige VanZant, she’s been known to share an ad or partnership here or there on her IG.

That included Dern promoting One Plus’ smartphone, the Nord N300 5G. She shared a photo of the smartphone with an image of her in fight gear on the screen.

“Mackenzie Dern, UFC Women’s Strawweight” is written next to the phones, although her fans and followers were well aware.

“I’m loving my new @oneplus_usa Nord N300 5G. Can’t believe it gets a day’s power in half an hour! This has to be the best premium 5g phone at an affordable price,” Dern wrote in the caption.

The above post wasn’t quite as popular as those Dern shares of herself, as it only received over 1,100 likes and 20 comments about the advertisement.

In September, the UFC star let fans know about a contest involving OnePlus, indicating they could win one of the smartphones and an autographed glove. That IG post featured a smiling Dern holding one of the phones while wearing her UFC gloves.

As she awaits another UFC fight, Dern is enjoying the results of all her hard work as a fighter and social media influencer, allowing her to continue to partner with brands and endorse their products.