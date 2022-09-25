UFC’s Mackenzie Dern in skimpy bikini cools down ahead of next fight

UFC star Mackenzie Dern poses outdoors for a selfie. Pic credit: @mackenziedern/Instagram

With a headlining UFC fight on the way, mixed martial arts star Mackenzie Dern is still doing some training but also knows the importance of getting in rest and cooling down.

Taking to her Instagram, the 29-year-old fighter shared a quick video clip of herself shot from a distance in a beautiful outdoor setting.

In the video, Dern is standing sideways in green grass, with beautiful plants around her and blue skies as the backdrop. She’s rocking the tiniest of bikinis, possibly red, although the far-away shot makes it difficult to distinguish.

The song Final Semana by Papatinho, Seu Jorge, and Black Alien plays in the background. Dern picks up a garden hose from the lawn and proceeds to water herself down during the warm weather.

“Rest time,” she wrote in her caption, with the sun, water, and a bikini as her emojis.

The latest social media share from Dern accumulated over 61,000 Likes and numerous comments in admiration of her summer look.

Fans react to Dern’s latest IG post

Many women from UFC have built large social media fanbases, including Paige VanZant, Hannah Goldy, and Miesha Tate. With a million followers on Instagram, it’s no surprise that fans notice whatever Mackenzie Dern shares, whether it’s videos of her training, fight highlights, or watering herself with a hose to cool down.

Over 860 comments flooded in on the latest post, with fans joking about her choice of activity or others admiring her beautiful look.

“That’s how I water my lawn too 😂!” one fan joked on Dern’s IG post.

“I want her confidence. Man she looks good though,” another individual remarked on Dern’s video post.

Mackenzie Dern to headline UFC event

Dern’s cool-down and rest time make plenty of sense as she’s been training for weeks for her next UFC fight. She’ll headline the upcoming UFC Fight Night at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Soon after her garden hose bikini video on Instagram, she shared another post, a photo of herself sweating on a treadmill, either during or after a training session.

“Dying 😎 haha! I trained hard, prepared myself and now it’s time to go do work!! 😊👊🏽💪🏽,” she wrote in her caption.

The No. 6 fighter in the Strawweight division, Xiaonan Yan, is Dern’s latest opponent in the Octagon. Dern currently ranks at No. 5 in the division.

As of this writing, UFC’s fight card shows Dern as a -210 favorite, compared to Yan at +180 as the underdog. Dern is 12-2-0 in her UFC career, while Yan is 13-3-0 with one no contest.

UFC Fight Night takes place on Saturday, October 1 at 7/6c on the ESPN+ streaming platform.