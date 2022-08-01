UFC star Miesha Tate in skimpy swimsuit has question for fans

Miesha Tate visits The Empire State Building in New York City. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dennis Van Tine/starmaxinc.com

Days removed from her UFC loss, mixed martial arts star Miesha Tate seemed unbothered with her skimpy swimsuit pose as she sought some feedback from her millions of followers.

Tate, who last fought at July’s UFC on ABC event, shared an image on her Instagram in which she wore a swimsuit with pink or light purple on the top and tan-colored bottoms.

The 5-foot-6 fighter relaxed with her back against a tree with a large pair of shade and chunky sandals on as she enjoyed the outdoor environment.

Tate’s sideways pose put portions of her muscular legs and arms on display. Based on her caption, she slimmed down so she could participate in the fight earlier this month.

Her post also included a question regarding what she should do about her weight situation since fighters often fluctuate between different weights due to their fight status.

“Finally starting to fill back in after the drop to 125. What do you guys think I should do next, stay at 125 or go back up to 135?” Tate asked fans in her caption.

Tate, nicknamed Cupcake, fought Lauren Murphy in a Women’s Flyweight bout earlier this month at the UFC Long Island event and lost via unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 29–28). That dropped Tate to 1-2 in her past three fights and an overall record of 19-9.

The 35-year-old typically fights in the Bantamweight division, so she cut weight to participate in the Flyweight matchup.

Her recent loss also dropped her three spots to No. 13 in the UFC rankings for women’s Bantamweight. Among the top-ranked stars in that division are Amanda Nunes, Ketlen Vieira, and Holly Holm.

Fans react to Miesha Tate’s weight question

With over 2.1 million followers on Instagram, Miesha Tate had many individuals to pose her weight question to, and many fans answered with her IG post’s comment section. Her post had over 28,000 Likes and 1,300-plus comments as of this report, giving Tate a good variety of feedback.

“I say back up… looked stronger, less drained. Just me though. I just like watching you fight! 🙌” one fan remarked.

“I think you should be wherever you are happiest 😍,” another fan suggested to the MMA star.

Another commenter had a different suggestion as they said Tate should stop with her MMA career and move on to coaching and commentating in the sport. Alternately, they suggested she join the world of professional wrestling. The fan said she could battle Ronda Rousey in WWE as a rematch from their UFC days.

Tate joining WWE would make her one of the latest to move from MMA to professional wrestling. Other fighters in addition to Rousey who have made the jump include Paige VanZant, Shayna Baszler, and Valerie Loureda.

Miesha Tate shared previous ‘diet’ posts

Getting down to the right weight for her Flyweight bout against Lauren Murphy took a lot of discipline, and based on Miesha Tate’s posts, she was focused on eating right.

In a video clip she shared on her Instagram the day before her fight, Miesha showed off the food she’d been eating for her diet and praised the meal prep company for making things easy to stay consistent.

“Perhaps look familiar? You’re not wrong… it’s the exact same dinner I’ve had for months now. That’s because we don’t deviate. We don’t celebrate making weight we celebrate after we get that W!” she wrote in her caption.

In mid-June, she shared another IG post where she contemplated her first post-fight meal.

She shared a selfie of herself lying down and asked fans what they’d have to celebrate if they won a big event.

“After a few months of a strict diet I’m dreaming of my celebratory post fight meal…What would be your celebratory meal?” she put in her caption.

Unfortunately for Miesha Tate, she didn’t get that win to celebrate. However, as soon as the fight was in the rearview mirror, she showed an Instagram post that featured a photo of her banged-up look and evidence that she’d enjoyed a delicious non-diet meal guilt-free.

It should be interesting to see if Miesha Tate sticks with her current weight or goes back up to her previous level. However, with her fight now over for several weeks, she’s likely continued enjoying many foods and meals that she couldn’t when she was dieting.