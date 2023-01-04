UFC fight Maryna Moroz smiles for a selfie. Pic credit: @maryna_moroz_ufc/Instagram

Maryna Moroz stuns in a sizzling photoshoot in a velvet bikini.

The Ukrainian fighter is looking to get back into the winning column after dropping a decision to Jennifer Maia last November in a tough UFC fight.

Prior to her loss, she enjoyed a three-fight winning streak with wins over Sabina Mazo, Mayra Bueno Silva, and Mariya Agapova. She also received Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night honors in her last two victories.

Right now, though, Maryna stuns in a sizzling photoshoot in a velvet bikini. Maryna put her athletic body in the stylish fuchsia bikini in a photo shoot with Tropical Angels in Miami.

She paired the velvet swimsuit with matching elbow-length gloves as she let her hair flow for the sizzling snap.

The athlete shared the photo with her Instagram follower and wrote in the caption, “Monday ohhh 😮‍💨 I’m trying to help you wake up 😋.”

Maryna Moroz shows incredible boxing form in a street workout

Maryna hit the streets of Miami for a boxing session with her coach.

“boom 💥 🚦 40s you have to be very fast @x_tarasov_boxing @maryna_moroz_ufc🙂 remember your like and comment helps me keep making videos,” she wrote in the caption.

The 31-year-old athlete was box ready in a blue dress and trainers as she hit the pads with perfect form.

Before becoming a mixed martial artist, the UFC star started boxing at an early age and uses her skills in the octagon. Maryna is a boxing coach for the Ukrainian Olympic women’s boxing team.

She also shares educational videos with her IG followers, displaying her left jab, right cross, and other boxing fundamentals.

Maryna frequently shares workout videos in which she utilizes bodyweight exercises, shadowboxing, and weight lifting to ensure she covers all areas of fitness for combat sports.

The UFC fighter is also a Shifted Strong sponsored athlete – a dietary supplement company.

“🦾 everyone makes my body better, stronger and resilient,” she wrote in the caption of a training video for Shifted.

Maryna Moroz takes on a huge challenge to develop leg strength

Maryna is working on her leg strength with a difficult workout. In a video she shared on Instagram, the fighter and model is seen holding the heavyweight while switching her bent legs.

It comes as no surprise that the stunning athlete has well-developed legs as she dons tiny shorts in the workout video.

The Ukrainian fighter last fought in the UFC last November. She is yet to have another fight announced but appears to be staying ready for her return to the octagon.