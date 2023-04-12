Maryna Moroz was happier than ever as she got ready for another exciting night in Miami, Florida.

The professional UFC fighter showed her support for her beloved field of work as she attended the UFC 287 fight this past weekend.

As a talented fighter herself, it only made sense that she would show her support for her fellow athletes as she showed up to the event in the utmost perfect ensemble.

However, before she did so, Maryna shared her process as she filmed herself in the mirror, hours before the event.

Per usual, the Ukrainian beauty happily took to her IG account, sharing the fun with her 128,000 followers.

Maryna was captured in the comfort of her own home as she stood in front of her full-length mirror.

Maryna Moroz shares her impressive wardrobe change as she gets ready for the big fight in Miami

In the first couple of seconds of the clip, Maryna was spotted standing in her jet-black bra along with her red and pink-printed undies.

However, seconds later, the athlete jumped up in the air, and as soon as she touched the ground she was spotted wearing a gorgeous, show-stopping dress. The long-sleeved dress featured an embellishment of gems which made her effortlessly glow and glisten with every movement that she made.

She paired the elegant dress with some black, open-toed heels that provided her with some extra height for the night.

Her brown hair was left down in beautiful, natural waves while she rocked a full face of makeup.

Per usual, Maryna executed this UFC look with absolute ease and perfection.

The post was captioned, “Ready for Miami #ufc287.”

Maryna Moroz happily promotes Shifted Nutrition

When Maryna isn’t caught up with attending numerous UFC fights, she’s instead enjoying some much-needed R&R along the beaches of Miami, Florida.

In another recent IG post, the professional fighter was spotted enjoying a nice dip in the ocean as she happily promoted Shifted.

Shifted is a healthy and clean vitamin and supplement company that is dedicated to providing its customers with life-changing results through its premium quality ingredients.

The company helps support and further motivate its customers through the daily consumption of its products, which Maryna has demonstrated many times.

However, for this particular post, the athlete left the supplements behind as she promoted Shifted’s must-have clothing instead.

For this sunny shot, Maryna donned a navy blue t-shirt that had Shifted’s orange-colored logo on the front. The shirt was a more baggy fit as it fell to her upper thigh while it remained soaking wet from her recent swim.

She coordinated the blue shirt with a bright yellow bucket hat that had a blue bunny graphic across the front.

To complete this relaxing beach look, the Ukrainian beauty wore a pair of black oversized glasses while her wet, wavy hair trickled down the front of her Shifted fit.

She captioned the post, “❤️ one of my favorite @shiftedstrong 🦾.”

Fans can head to Shifted’s official website to check out their whole collection of supplements, apparel, and stylish accessories.