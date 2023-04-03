Maryna Moroz decided to take a day off from training as she instead made her way to the beach.

The UFC star was captured posing along Deerfield Beach in Florida.

As she did so, Maryna donned a beautiful Lynxx Lingerie bikini set.

Lynxx Lingerie sells a variety of stylish bikini sets and intimates that don’t break the bank while doing so.

The athlete has often styled in Lynxx’s bikinis, as she always gives the company a proper shoutout.

For this shoutout, Maryna took to her Instagram feed as she shared the fun with her 120,000 followers.

Maryna Moroz looks beautiful in her bikini

During her rest day, Maryna decided to head to the beach early as she snapped a scenic shot during the sunrise.

The Ukrainian beauty posed along the white sand as she sported her black and white printed Lynxx bikini set.

The set included a classic spaghetti strap top and a pair of cheeky, high-waisted bottoms. The bottoms even had a cute O-ring clasp on each side of her hip.

She also wore an oversized white blouse draped down to her elbows.

She went on to accessorize with a bright yellow bucket hat with a blue bunny graphic.

Maryna had her locks pulled back and styled into a braid to complete this beach look as she sported a naturally glowing, sun-kissed face.

She captioned the post, “Arrived early to the beach to enjoy the sunrise 😍 @lynxxlingerie 👙.”

Maryna Moroz shares her impressive technique during her specialized workout routine

When Maryna isn’t relaxing along the beach, you can count on her to be at her local gym.

In another IG post, the fighter shared her specialized workout routine; this time, she was strictly focused on her legs.

In the clip she provided, Maryna was positioned inside her black squat equipment as she slowly bent over with the heavy machinery in her hand while slowly lifting the equipment back up.

Maryna continued this exercise for a couple of rounds before taking a rest.

As she did so, the UFC champ was spotted wearing a baggy black t-shirt and a pair of green, high-waisted biker shorts.

She added pink ankle socks as she left her shoes on the side to establish more balance and support during this intense circuit.

Maryna further accessorized with a green headband, which held her long hair away from her face. She also added an Apple Watch that featured a bright orange band.

While Maryna’s hair was pulled back into a tight bun, the athlete sported a makeup-free face, looking naturally gorgeous.

The caption read, “technique 🙂 leg day.”

Fans should follow Maryna on Instagram to browse through more of her training and workout videos while keeping up-to-date with her latest fights.