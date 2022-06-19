UFC star Mackenzie Dern shows off bikini body in beautiful beach scene

UFC Star Mackenzie Dern poses at Avoca Beach in New South Wales, Australia. Pic credit: @mackenziedern/Instagram

UFC Women’s Strawweight fighter Mackenzie Dern showed off her fit physique in a beautiful beach scene earlier this week. The 29-year-old MMA star is several months off her latest victory in the Octagon.

She displayed her latest visual for her one million followers, receiving plenty of reactions from her fans as they admired the gorgeous scenery.

Dern, who looked to be in fantastic shape, previously struggled when it came to trying to cut weight for fights but has had that under control in the past several years, crediting a significant event in her life for helping her.

Mackenzie Dern shows off bikini body at the beach

Posing in a beautiful yellow bikini on the beach, Mackenzie Dern used one arm to prop herself up on the sand and flexed the other behind her head. In the distance is the gorgeous sky and blue waves with a pier nearby.

Mackenzie didn’t indicate who made her two-piece swimsuit with a print or embroidered design on one of the bikini top’s cups. Her brunette locks are flowing down her arm and shoulder, with sand visible on her knees and feet.

Her caption included only a heart with yellow to match her bikini. The UFC star didn’t give fans any indication which beach she was posing on but tagged Juan Cardenas for capturing the photo.

In addition to capturing Mackenzie, he’s captured many other models, including UFC ring girl Camila Oliveira.

Many women from the UFC have built serious fanbases, including Paige VanZant, who has since left the promotion for other ventures, including All Elite Wrestling. VanZant has over 3 million followers on Instagram, as does UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste.

Mackenzie Dern has one million followers, giving her a similar fanbase on the platform to UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer but slightly less than fighters such as Amanda Nunes and Rose Namajunas.

Her latest photo share brought in over 32,000 Likes and 240-plus comments, as fans showed their love and appreciation for the beautiful image.

In addition to the above photo, she showed off another bikini look on her Instagram Story. In the quick video clip at the beach, she flashed a peace sign as she showed off the top of her two-piece in a beautiful teal.

Pic credit: @mackenziedern/Instagram

Mackenzie overcame weight cut struggles

With a 12-2 record, Mackenzie is currently ranked No. 4 in the UFC Women’s Strawweight Division. While she’s doing well now, Dern once struggled to cut weight for several of her fights.

According to CBS Sports, she didn’t make weight for two of her first three fights on the regional circuit, and that trauma has lingered for her even though she’s been doing fine recently.

Earlier this year, she appeared in a Shak MMA YouTube interview and spoke about still being “so scared” regarding the weight situation.

She said when she started her MMA career, her body and hormones were “unbalanced” due to the different diets she was doing. She also lost a lot of muscle mass in the process. However, giving birth to her daughter in 2019 helped reset things in a good way.

“My pregnancy really did restart my body and my metabolism and everything. Breastfeeding, I lost so much body fat with that,” Dern said.

Things have been going well for the mother and UFC star, as she picked up a win in her most recent fight. This past April, Mackenzie Dern emerged victorious by a split decision over Tecia Torres at UFC 273 in Jacksonville, Florida.