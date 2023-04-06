Mixed martial artist Lupita Godinez, also known as Loopy Godinez, is getting ready for her next big fight, as she’ll be part of the upcoming UFC 287 event in Miami, Florida.

With her matchup days away, Godinez looked to be thoroughly soaking up Miami’s fun and positive vibes based on a recent video clip she shared on her social media.

The 29-year-old fighter, real name Maria Guadalupe Godinez, stood inside a hotel room before a large glass window overlooking part of the city of Miami with partly cloudy skies and buildings in the distance.

She used some free time to shoot a clip of herself dancing and spinning to strike poses in different angles while rocking a bikini to reveal her fit physique.

The song Hablame de Miami by Gente De Zona and Maffio played as background music as she moved around in the scene.

Her black-and-white two-piece swimsuit included full bottoms as Godinez struck poses to show her sculpted muscles, revealing how hard she’d been working on getting herself ready for her fight.

Her Instagram video clip’s caption was merely a crown emoji, possibly signifying that she felt like a queen as she enjoyed her view overlooking part of the city.

Her post picked up over 100 comments and 2,900-plus likes as various fans and followers stopped by to offer feedback, admiration, and support for the MMA fighter.

Lupita Godinez to fight in early prelims at UFC 287

This weekend brings UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2, with a stacked fight card headlined by Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya in a rematch for the UFC Middleweight Championship.

Godinez is part of the early preliminary fights scheduled for Saturday’s event in Miami. She’ll take on Cynthia Calvillo in a Women’s Strawweight matchup.

Calvillo comes into the matchup with four-straight losses, with her most recent extending back to an August 2022 defeat at the hands of Nina Nunes. Overall, Calvillo is 9-5 in her UFC career.

Meanwhile, UFC star Godinez brings an 8-3 record to the battle, with a 3-2 record over her last five fights. She’s also coming off an August 2022 loss against Angela Hill by decision.

With that, both women want to rebound and add another victory to their win column. Fans can watch their early prelims matchup go down via the ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass services on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

Lupita Godinez’s intense training for UFC 287

Based on her recent bikini video share, Godinez looks fit and ready to fight. That took dedication to her diet and training over the past several months leading up to UFC 287.

Last month, she shared a video set to Graffiti Ghosts’ This Is What I Live For as she worked with a weight sled. She moved backward down the path for the first part of the exercise. She would stop and crouch to perform a squat followed by a row-like move to pull the sled and work on her legs and lower body.

After getting to the end of the path, she switched to the traditional weighted sled push to further work on her lower body and engage her upper body muscles. She’ll use all of these in her upcoming fight as she grapples with Calvillo and tries to take her down in the Octagon.

There’s way more to the work she’s put in, including lifting some seriously heavy weights to get her body ready. In a video shared about a week before the one above, Godinez starts with seated bicep curls.

From there, she moves into repetitions of pull-ups and Bulgarian split squats, showing yet another portion of what it takes to train like a fighter.

Of course, those are only a tiny sampling of the work she’s been putting in, which also includes other exercises, cardio, and specific fight training for her upcoming opponent. Based on the footage, Godinez is looking ready for her next challenge and to add another win to her record.