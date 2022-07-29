UFC star Holly Holm goes buns out in bikini to enjoy the journey

Holly Holm appears at Fighters Only World MMA Awards Red Carpet at The Palazzo in Las Vegas. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Holly Holm is living her best life and taking fans and followers along for the journey. The former UFC Bantamweight Champion recently wowed fans and followers with a series of shots as she enjoyed the beach.

Holm, who failed to win her UFC fight this past May, is now far removed from the loss and seems unfazed by it. She dropped several images of herself at an unknown beach as she surveyed the scene and dipped her toes in the water.

That also gave fans a gorgeous scene that included clear blue skies, inviting water, fine sand, and Holly Holm in a bikini.

In the photos, Holm rocked a skimpy yellow string bikini, giving her followers several rear-view shots featuring her backside, sculpted arms, and legs.

“Just enjoying this journey we call life,” Holm wrote in the caption.

Her bikini post received plenty of attention, as over 1,900 comments had arrived as of this report. Holm, who has 2.5 million Instagram followers, also had over 74,000 Likes on the photo series.

Holm was one of several mixed martial arts stars to recently share jaw-dropping content with fans and followers. Earlier this week, MMA fighter Hannah Goldy also went buns out for a celebratory hump day photo set. In addition, former UFC star Paige VanZant shared several sizzling pics and videos on the Gram.

Fans and critics react to Holm’s bikini pics

Holm, known as The Preacher’s Daughter, generated plenty of chatter with her recent bikini photos as fans flooded the comments section with their reactions.

“And looking fantastic while doing it!” a commenter wrote regarding Holm’s caption and photos from the beach.

“The sound of 2.5 million people zooming in,” one popular comment said, joking about Holm’s not-so-close-up bikini pics.

“Page ain’t got nothing on that booty,” one individual remarked, possibly referring to former UFC star Paige VanZant, who regularly shares racy content on Instagram.

Yet another commenter referred to the 40-year-old Holm as “still one of the most dangerous women alive” on her bikini post.

Holm lost UFC Fight via controversial decision

This past May, Holm locked up with Ketlen Vieira in the Octagon as the headline matchup at UFC Fight Night: 206. The Women’s Bantamweight battle went all five rounds, with the judges scoring it 47–48, 48–47, 48–47, in favor of Vieira.

While Vieira was proclaimed the winner at the event, she wasn’t an overwhelming winner in terms of various media members scoring the fight.

According to MMA Decisions data, 18 out of 20 media outlets scored the fight in favor of Holly Holm, suggesting she got robbed in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“I thought I won the fight,” Holm said. “I gave her round two, and I felt I won all the rest of the rounds. I really felt like I won the fight. I didn’t feel it was a question. I wanted obviously to be more active from the clinch. I was still able to control her in those areas,” Holm said, per DAZN’s report.

“I feel like I won the fight, so I kind of have to figure out what’s going to happen now,” she added.

As of this report, the UFC website ranks Holm as the No. 9 fighter in terms of pound-for-pound women’s fighters, with Vieira ranking two spots below her.