UFC fighter Ariane Lipski, also known as “The Queen of Violence,” enjoyed a beach day after a big comeback victory last month.

The Brazilian bombshell looked relaxed on a Florida beach after she defeated JJ Aldrich by unanimous decision in the UFC Fight Night: Yan vs. Dvalishvili fight card on March 11.

In a video, soundtracked by I Know What You Want by Madison Calley, Ariane wore a black bikini top which she paired with tiny denim shorts.

The UFC star, who has six wins by knockout, shared several selfies flashing a big smile and posed for photos in the Instagram share.

She accessorized the look with Ray Ban sunshades as she posed with her knees in the warm sand.

Ariane suffered a TKO loss to Priscila Cachoeira last year before she made a comeback last month, improving her fight record to 15 wins and eight losses.

She resides in Coconut Creek, Florida, and spends her downtime on the beach when she is not preparing for a fight at the American Top Team.

Ariane Lipski shows her lower body workout regimen

Ariane collaborated with performance coach Brandon Gallagher to work on her lower body. The trainer shared the video of the UFC star working on her gains.

“First Lower body session back. Excited to see where we can go from here, I love seeing these guys be able to express their full potential in the right environment. No ego’s, no toxic coaches, everyone yet supporting each other and finding new ways to get better!”

The Brazilian mixed martial artist went makeup-free in a red t-shirt and black pants for the workout.

She is seen performing a variety of leg exercises, including the deadlift, dumbbell split squat, and other variations of lower body drills.

Less than two weeks after her most recent fight, Ariane was back in the gym and celebrated passing 25 negative drug tests for performance-enhancing drugs.

“25x TESTED ✔️ First training after my fight, S&C to keep building those muscles 💪🏼,” she wrote in the caption.

Ariane Lipski models Alchemize Fightwear

Ariane posed in an Alchemize Fightwear grey activewear top for promo. “It doesn’t get easier. You just get stronger! 💪🏼,” she wrote in the caption.

The fighter posed with her arms by her side while gazing into the camera.

The clothing brand sells grappling attire for women, primarily for Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

The brand donates a portion of its proceeds to end domestic violence by supporting women’s trauma recovery and self-defense initiatives.

Their inventory includes sports bras, rash guards, and off-mat stylish clothing.