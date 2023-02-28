Model, artist, and UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer seemed to thoroughly enjoy a beautiful scene this past Sunday as she gazed toward primarily blue skies and waves at a gorgeous beach.

Palmer, 35, was riding a ZuGo electric bike for the occasion and wore all-black workout gear, including curve-hugging leggings, a sports bra, and white sneakers.

For her two images shared on social media, she struck a pose while standing with her bike in the sand and basking in the beauty of the beach scenery.

In a second image, Palmer kept her hand atop her hair, adding a longsleeved crop top as part of her attire, possibly to provide warmth on a breezy day.

“Sunday sun,” the brunette beauty wrote with a sun emoji to her 1.2 million followers in her caption.

The latest snap from Palmer had achieved over 100 comments and 6,500-plus likes as of this writing.

In another recent Instagram carousel post, the 2022 Ringcard Girl of the Year gave fans an update on some of the latest things she was enjoying, which she captioned “lately” along with a purple heart emoji.

The first of the images had Palmer in a long sleeve white shirt and a fuzzy purple bucket hat as she puckered her lips for a kiss toward the camera.

A swipe to the next image revealed one of her cute dogs, rocking a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball sweater made just for small dogs. A third slide showed the classic book, The Art of War, by Sun Tzu.

For her final slides, Palmer showed off that purple bucket hat while hanging out with a friend and by herself in a video clip as she flashed a peace sign.

Brittney Palmer created Andor art for Topps Star Wars collab

When Palmer isn’t working at a UFC event or enjoying some free time at a beautiful beach, she’s got many other hobbies and passions, including fitness and art.

Within the past several months, the UFC ring girl teamed up with Topps for a Star Wars collaboration. That allowed Palmer to create some of the iconic characters from the Star Wars galaxy, including newer characters from Andor.

She shared a video on her Instagram in late January revealing some of her latest creations from the hit show. Among them are the main character Cassian Andor and Mon Mothma.

“Capturing the roots of the rebellion and our soon to be longtime heroes, beyond happy announce this continued DREAM collaboration with @starwars @topps and @andorofficial ! These collectibles are exclusively available for one week only. Go to topps.com before they are gone forever!” Palmer told fans.

In addition to Andor characters, Palmer also created others from the Star Wars franchise, including the iconic Yoda and Princess Leia. The limited availability cards generally sold for a week at $19.99 each, with a discounted price at Topps website for ordering five or more, or 10 or more.

With Palmer also working with Topps on a previous collaboration involving baseball players, it won’t be surprising to see them working with her on more projects in the future.