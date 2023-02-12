Four-time Octagon girl of the year Brittney Palmer was enjoying some fun in the sun as she recently shared visual footage from her beach getaway.

The 35-year-old model, ring girl, and entrepreneur visited gorgeous Cabo San Lucas in Mexico and stood in front of a beautiful beach scene for several snaps to share on social media.

Palmer rocked a bikini that featured a variety of light and dark blue in swirls creating a unique pattern on the top and bottoms for her toned physique.

Adding to her sizzling beachgoer look, Palmer donned a pair of oversized dark shades with brown rims and a beige hat with a light gray or brown band.

She seemed to keep her accessories appeared minimal, with a small hoop earring and her thin necklace visible in the first few pics.

Palmer also kept her brunette locks mostly underneath the hat, with a bit of her hair flowing toward her chin as she flashed a bright smile.

Brittany Palmer enjoys a trip to beautiful Cabo beach

For her first two photos, she stood on one leg with the other bent in front of a solid siding of a light grey walkway. In the background is the sandy and inviting beach, crashing waves, beautiful skies, and rock formations in the distance. The second image has her celebrating the moment with her hands and arms raised toward the sun and sky.

Palmer’s third photo has what looks to be her and some friends offering cheers to each other with their drinks. A fourth image shows water in a beautiful pool or hot tub.

Her final slide is a video clip, which captures the beautiful beach scene as the waves crash and people slowly walk below in a serene environment.

“Beach you to it,” the UFC ring girl wrote in a catchy caption, adding a #cabo hashtag, a sun emoji, and luxury hotel The Cape as her location.

Brittany Palmer talked about the importance of her workout and diet

As a dancer, model, and UFC ring girl, Brittney Palmer has graced magazines’ covers and inside pages, including Playboy, Maxim, FHM, and Inside Fitness. She was also named 2022 Ringcard Girl of the Year, her fourth time winning the award. Her fellow UFC ring girl and friend, Arianny Celeste, is among other multi-time winners.

She’s garnered those particular opportunities and achieved a lot thanks to keeping herself in tip-top shape, which she credited to workouts and diet.

In 2019, Palmer was asked by Women Fitness what it takes to “rock a cover shoot.” She first and foremost brought up her diet, saying being mindful of what you put into your body is essential. That includes food and alcohol intake ahead of any shoots.

As far as exercising, that’s also extremely important, and Palmer mentioned the importance of consistency with some variation in activities.

“A very strict workout schedule. For me, I like to switch it up every day and make sure to always break a really good sweat,” Palmer said.

“I change my workouts every day of the week. One day I will do spin, the next day I will work with my trainer, the next day I will take a boxing class, the next day I will do hot yoga, I think it’s important to always shock your body! ” she said.

While that interview arrived several years ago, Palmer still looks fabulous whether modeling, presenting UFC round cards, or enjoying her retreat to a warm and sunny location!