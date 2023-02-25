The recent arrival of Mardi Gras saw people have unique national celebrations, including Brittney Palmer, who celebrated with fans on social media.

The UFC ring girl shared several pieces of content, including rocking a stunning green outfit while standing beside a colorful painting on the wall.

The shoulderless top and matching skirt featured a sleek latex look, with Palmer keeping one knee bent to show a bit of her thigh.

Palmer’s long brown hair flowed gracefully down past her shoulders, and she wore dark lashes, dark brows, and pink lipstick.

Her accessories of choice were the many beads she had draped across one arm, which she kept bent with her hand behind her head.

The long purple, yellow, and green beads extended down her dress as she held them in her other hand.

“Nothing but beads #IYKYK,” Palmer wrote in her Instagram caption, including heart emojis of various colors.

Brittney Palmer also had some fun with her friend Arianny Celeste

Soon after sharing the stunning photo above, Palmer teamed up with her friend and fellow UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste to share a fun video clip.

The friends appeared side by side, both wearing jeans with black crop tops to reveal their toned abs. Both women were accessorized with necklaces, while Palmer wore visible gold hoop earrings. They also were rocking similar makeup and had their long locks flowing with smiles on their faces.

“I’m sorry I just need one minute to make sure I look good. Do you think I look good, Mr. Armstrong?” Palmer and Celeste said, mouthing the words from the original audio.

They took a step back as they delivered the lines to reveal a farther away shot of their crop top and jeans looks, which both wore in stunning style.

The video’s caption had them asking, “Do you?” and thanking fans for tuning into an Instagram Live session they did together, likely to answer fan questions or show a shoot they were doing.

The post racked up over 11,000 likes and 100-plus comments from fans sharing their opinions of the women’s outfits and overall appearances.

Brittney Palmer changes up workouts with kickboxing and more

In October 2022, Palmer shared a video with her over 1 million followers in which she worked on some kickboxing with a trainer or sparring partner.

Palmer wore a burgundy sports bra and matching leggings as she punched and threw elbows at red pads or delivered kicks toward a black pad with white targets on her trainer’s leg.

“A great day to hit pads with @eric_xcmma #UFC #padworkdrills,” Palmer captioned her video.

Palmer talked to Women Fitness in 2019 and explained her thoughts about diet and workouts, including mixing things up.

“I change my workouts every day of the week. One day I will do spin, the next day I will work with my trainer, the next day I will take a boxing class, the next day I will do hot yoga, I think it’s important to always shock your body! ”Palmer said.