As UFC 285 approaches in Las Vegas, Nevada, Octagon girl Arianny Celeste is thinking about her next getaway from Sin City to escape the snowy weather.

As she ponders her vacation situation, Celeste showcased a series of stunning shots of herself rocking a bikini outdoors.

The two-piece swimsuit was solid black, contrasting against Celeste’s tanned and fit physique as she struck a pose in front of thick tree branches.

The bikini’s black bottoms were adorned with a stretch of white decorations which hung freely from the attire. Celeste also wore an animal print bandana or cap and had several necklaces with pendants visible in three photos she shared.

In her first, she crouched down with an arm stretched to the side and off camera. Her other hand stayed by her side, holding onto a long black string connected to her bikini bottoms.

A second shot had Celeste with both hands on her thighs as she knelt in front of the tree branches, with glass doors, green leafy plants, and sand visible in the background. She kept a serious stare toward the camera with her long, wavy brunette locks flowing past her chest.

In a third shot, the popular Octagon girl and model strikes a pose similar to her first photo, but this time, she has a bright smile.

“Planning my next vacay..can u guess where?” she asked her followers in the IG post’s caption, adding emojis for water and a bikini.

Celeste sends temperatures soaring as snow hits Vegas

As of this writing, the IG carousel post above had over 13,000 likes and 230-plus comments for Celeste. She shared an additional IG post featuring two more photos of herself rocking the gorgeous bikini.

These pics featured Celeste standing up to show her head-to-toe look as she kept her feet in the sand. Along with the black bikini, she wore a neutral-colored scrunchie-like bracelet on one arm and a thin bracelet on the other.

She kept her hand resting on one of the thick branches while gazing at the photo viewer or something off-camera in the images.

“Since it’s snowing in Vegas,” she wrote in this caption, including emojis for water and a pink bikini.

Celeste didn’t provide any specifics on her bikini, but it seems clear she wants to get away from the snowy weather in Las Vegas. The city was preparing to host a huge mixed martial arts event, UFC 285, which includes the return of top fighter Jon Jones as he takes on Ciryl Gane.

Arianny Celeste is the founder of Girlfriend Box

Celeste also promotes other ventures when she’s not busy modeling or working at UFC events alongside fellow Octagon girls, including her friend Brittney Palmer.

She launched a one-of-a-kind jewelry gifting subscription service called Girlfriend Box which offers a “beautiful selection of designer style jewelry” for all those special occasions.

“For years, I’ve received requests from men asking where to find the perfect gift for their girlfriends,” Celeste said. “As women, we’ve all had boyfriends who couldn’t remember birthdays or anniversaries. So, I created Girlfriend Box as the ultimate solution.”

The service includes a One-time Gift option for $45 per box that someone can set up and forget about so it gets sent to their preferred recipient, whether it’s mom, girlfriend, wife, sister, or friend.

Additional options include the $38 Monthly Subscription, which sends a monthly gift, and the $180 Special Occasions Pack, which allows customers to preschedule gifts for five big days.