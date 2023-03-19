Model, artist, and UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer looked incredible as she unveiled a stunning bikini image from a trip with her friends to Mexico.

The 35-year-old absolutely rocked a gorgeous two-piece that featured a unique pattern of wavy lines in dark red against a white background.

The bikini included a bandeau top and V waistline bottoms, both of which had circular cut-out portions with gold hardware in the center areas. Her small snake tattoo was visible to the side of her bottoms.

For accessories, Brittney had several thin necklaces on her neck and rings visible on her fingers. A thin chain was also seen on her stomach, which extended from her bikini top and branched out in two to connect to the bottoms.

Her hair was styled with curls flowing mainly to one side, with her locks cascading past her shoulders.

Brittney posed while smirking as she leaned against a wall featuring different color bricks, keeping one knee bent and her hands at her bikini bottoms.

“Made with love,” Palmer wrote in her caption, including a geotag for Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and tagging SAME as the bikini brand.

Based on details from the SAME website, Brittney wore the Pierced Bandeau in color Cream Retro, which sells for $120 and is described as an “alternative to your typical swim hardware.” She matched that with the Pierced Bottom in the color Cream Retro, which sells for $110.

As of this writing, Brittney’s post had picked up over 11,000 likes and 270-plus comments, demonstrating the popularity of her latest image.

Brittney visited Mexico with other UFC Octagon Girls

As mentioned, Brittney wasn’t alone on this trip and had good company for her excursion to Mexico. Additional Instagram content arrived from her friend Arianny Celeste, who also showed that she was enjoying time in the country.

Fellow ring girl, Brookliyn Wren, was also along for the getaway. The three women may have been enjoying time off as UFC takes place in London for their UFC 286 event on Saturday.

Also along for the trek was model, fitness coach, and bestselling author Lauren Drain, who shared a clip of the women posing together in an elevator.

“When your bestie has a condo in Peurta Vallarta,” cursive text read at the bottom of the IG Story slide.

During their Mexico trip, Lauren Drain poses with friends Arianny Celeste, Brittney Palmer, and Brookliyn Wren in an elevator. Pic credit: @laurendrainfit/Instagram

Brittney Palmer collaborated with Topps to create Star Wars cards

In addition to modeling and working as a UFC Octagon girl, Brittney is also a talented artist. Within the past few years, she collaborated with Topps on several projects to create artwork for limited-availability trading cards.

Palmer first helped design cards for part of the Topps Project 70 series, where she drew and painted cards featuring stars from Major League Baseball, including Ichiro and Shohei Ohtani. More recently, she worked with the company to design art for a special series of Star Wars cards.

In October 2022, she shared an Instagram carousel post to reveal her contributions to the series: Cad Bane and Ashoka Tano. Slides showed images of her completed cards and video clips of her painting them on a white canvas.

“I’m excited to announce this continued DREAM collaboration with @starwars and @topps ! Each card captures the essence of our longtime heroes, blended with my imagination and creative process. These collectibles are exclusively available for one week only. Go to topps.com before they are gone forever!” she wrote in her caption.

The cards shown in the video above were just a few of the Star Wars designs that Palmer drew and painted for Topps. Others included classic characters Princess Leia and Yoda, as well as newer characters like Grogu and Cassian Andor.

As of this writing, all of Brittney’s cards on the Topps website show as “Sold Out.”